VALE — A group of students at Vale Middle School are dedicated to changing the culture norms there and, after only two years, adult leaders say the shift is visible. Additionally, the youth team is one of four in Oregon that will be recognized for its suicide prevention work during a virtual showcase at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The students are on the school’s Sources of Strength team. The program is a strength-based wellness program focusing on suicide prevention. It utilizes the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms, according to a website on the national project.
The Vale Middle School Sources of Strength team currently comprises 11 eighth-graders and seven seventh-graders, two teacher leaders and the principal. The 2021-22 school year is the second in which the school has participated in the national program.
For their award, the team will receive $1,000 to continue their work. That is using “their words, art, music, influence, activities and collective power to be agents of change, connectors to help and spread messages of hope, help and strength across Oregon,” according to a news release on the recognition. “They have demonstrated the power that tapping into strengths can have on individuals and entire communities.”
About finding strengths and resources
A key factor of Sources of Strength is that it changes students’ level of awareness, teaching them that it is OK to do hard and uncomfortable things with a support system in place, according to Principal Lisa Andersen. The program also helps them identify their own personal strengths and in turn, help their peers do the same. An example of this might be recognizing a friend or peer is anxious and suggesting something like going for a walk instead of letting them deal with it on their own.
By incorporating strength-based messages, students are learning that “life is hard, things get hard, but we still have strengths to rely on when things get hard.”
Students in the peer program are not junior counselors by any means, Andersen clarified.
“Their role is to help point out strengths, identify strengths, and recognize if a situation warrants more help,” such as referring the student to an adult or giving them a suicide hotline card.
“We don’t want them to think it’s problem-solving,” she said. “It is about helping them find the resources they need to get through it.”
‘Number one prevention is connection’
While Vale Middle School was the first to join the program locally, others in Malheur County are now joining, too. Vale High School and Adrian middle and high schools started programs this year, according to Jennifer Goldthorpe, who oversees counseling and behavior support for Malheur Education Service District.
She explained that with the Vale Middle School team being in their second year, they are a few steps ahead of other schools, as the first year entails training for participants.
Goldthorpe said Malheur ESD always likes to do prevention and education, but noted that it was tough to find a good program that reaches high school students. Sources of Strength has a “great message about prevention.” Furthermore, she notes, it is positive, hopeful, has actual tools and is peer-based. Goldthorpe said a great way to teach youth to change culture norms is by breaking bad habits and trying something better.
“I think all of us in education have noticed an increase in mental health needs and behavioral health needs,” she said. That’s why the focus is on prevention, and “the number one prevention is connection.”
Measured success
That peer-to-peer connection has been building momentum at Vale Middle School, where Andersen has actually been able to track the success. This was done through activities at the beginning and end of the year in which students were asked what their coping strategies are. When measured against the end of the year, Goldthorpe said Andersen could actually physically see an increase in healthy coping mechanisms.
A recent campaign that Vale Middle School team rolled out was “We Belong.” Andersen said it’s a mantra they have been repeating.
“We don’t care who or what their interests are. It’s not about only being an athlete or good student,”she said. “Everyone belongs. We want everyone to feel safe.”
On the heels of the school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andersen said so many students had “tremendous anxiety.”
The aim of the program was getting the students to feel like it was a safe place they could come to and have a support system.
“It was huge for them — they spent so much time alone,” Andersen said. “Rebuilding confidence in peers was important and changing the culture.”
‘One of the most powerful things to see’
Recently at the middle school, a mix-up activity was held, in which students sat at tables they wouldn’t normally. Peer leaders then engaged them with questions about their favorite song or if they were a superhero, what their power would be. The break from normal routine was a positive one.
“They were actually listening to each other,” Andersen said. “Normally they all just talk.”
Encouraged by that, Andersen said she would like to try it more often in the future.
Among campaigns rolled out in Vale, which were selected by the students, was one dubbed Rotation of Strengths. The campaign kicked off this year at Vale Middle School.
“It was one of the most powerful things to see,” Goldthorpe said.
She said peer leaders sat at tables which the whole student body got a chance to rotate around to identify their personal strengths from the Sources of Strengths wheel. These include physical and mental health, healthy activities, mentors, spirituality, generosity, family support and positive friends.
“They were engaged because they were being lead by their peers,” Goldthorpe said.
Additionally, the peer leaders were excited about it because they picked it, she said.
“It’s fun to see how proud they are in making a difference and helping.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.