Team Long Road travels through Nyssa

Nyssa City Officials gather for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Raymond Shinohara, one of three veteran marines walking from the east coast to the west coast. Pictured, from left, are Shinohara, Nyssa planning committee member Dawnita Edmondson, American Legion Post #79 Commander Jerod Edmondson, Nyssa Mayor Betty Holcomb, Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, "JD" LeHew, Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou and SAL member Isaac Burks, front.
NYSSA — Team Long Road, three Marines walking all the way from Boston, Massachusetts to the near-edge of Oregon in Newport on U.S. Highway 20, which is also known as the Medal of Honor Highway, passed through Nyssa on Friday evening where they were greeted by residents celebrating their feat on feet.
Nyssa Mayor Betty Holcomb shared the progress of the marines in a series of text messages, taking note of when they stopped for a photograph with city staff in front of Nyssa City Hall.
According to the website, www.teamlongroad.com, which details their journey, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, “both retired USMC [Sargeants Major], started the trek on June 6 of this year as a way to raise awareness and “support of America’s Missing and Killed in Action from all wars and conflicts.”
The duo was joined on Aug. 18 in Elgin, Illinois, by Raymond Shinohara, who was a staff sergeant with the Marines. Also a Marine veteran, Shinohara served with both LeHew and Kinzer.
On their way through western Idaho and eastern Oregon, the trio passed by landmarks like the Parma Motor-Vu drive-in movie theater before arriving in Nyssa.
Holcomb said in a text message to the Argus that residents “waited [two] hours” for a chance to meet them on their way to Newport.
