Teachers, school staff moved up for vaccines

Along with Gov. Kate Brown’s directive on Dec. 23 to put more schools on the path to return to in-person instruction, came changes to the groups of people prioritized to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines.
Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department, said the guidance was laid out for local health authorities to follow in a webinar by Oregon Health Authority. In that guidance there are four groupings in the first phase, with the first of those being 1a, she said, noting the general population doesn’t come into play until the second phase. Before the second phase sees any vaccines, “we have to get all these high priority groups,” Poe said, and currently there is only guidance for 1a.
Who was in 1a previously?
The Oregon Health Authority breaks down four groups in 1a. Examples include but are not limited to:
• Group 1: Hospitals; urgent care; skilled nursing and memory care facility health care providers and residents; tribal health programs; emergency medical services providers and other first responders.
• Group 2: Other long-term care facilities and congregate care sites, including health-care providers and residents; hospice programs; mobile crisis care and related services; individuals working in a correctional setting; personnel of group homes for children or adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
• Group 3: Outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups; in home care; day treatment services; non-emergency medical transportation.
• Group 4: Health-care personnel working in other outpatient and public health settings.
OHA states that its planned rollout “aligns with guidance from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Poe said earlier this week that teachers and school staff have now been moved into the 1A category. She said she’s not against that, but noted that the move “does bump people who are over 75 years old.”
“I’m not against it,” Poe said. However, noted, “I get calls regularly about people pleading to get the vaccine for their 90-year-old mom who lives with them. I was really hoping we would be offering to 1B in the next few weeks, and there’s no way now, because there are a lot of school staff.”
With the changes, she wonders, “How will we make it to 1b if 1a keeps growing?”
On Dec. 18, prior to moving educational employees into 1a, OHA expected between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals would have access to the vaccination in that group, and that the general population wasn’t expected to receive vaccines until spring of 2021.
Other congregate care settings which are also high-risk, such as jails and Snake River Correctional Institution, are further down the list, Poe said.
Testing is urged to slow the spread of COVID
Poe said the health department is slated to get 100 Moderna vaccines to be allocated, and that they will be following the guidance from both Oregon Health Authority and the CDC on who gets vaccinated first. It is unknown yet just when those vaccines are supposed to be arriving. She said the same team which has been doing the testing pods will switch gears to administer vaccines.
Currently the only facilities with vaccines in the Western Treasure Valley are Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario and Valley Family Health (the latter of which received their doses through Idaho’s distribution), Poe said. Walgreens, which does have federal contracts and is expected to receive vaccines directly from Phizer and Moderna, she said, and those are expected to be used for longterm care facilities, all of which are covered here as a top priority.
While vaccines are not widely available for the general population yet, Poe said there was still a significant number of positive COVID cases in Malheur County post-Christmas.
As such, she urges people to get tested.
“It slows the spread,” she said. “If people aren’t told they are positive, they aren’t going to stay home if they feel a little yucky or if their throat is a little scratchy. The brain will make all kinds of excuses and accommodations and you don’t know if you’re getting someone sick.”
With more people getting tested, the negative cases will also go up and “the case rate will go down,” she said.
“It does work. It does help,” Poe said.
As far as case rate goes, numbers at the prison and congregate care facilities are still being included in Malheur County’s total cases. However, Poe said that with no significant outbreaks tied to those facilities recently, they are “not contributing to the vast number of our cases.”
