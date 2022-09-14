Tater Tots are back in town

The only place plain Tater Tots could be found during the inaugural Tater Tots Festival held in 2021 was during an eating contest. This year's festival is Friday and Saturday in downtown Ontario near the Train Depot.
ONTARIO — Welcome to Ontario, Oregon, the birthplace of Tater Tots.
The second annual festival surrounding the food, aptly named the Tater Tots Festival, promises to be “bigger and better,” according to Terry Dols, president of Revitalize Ontario. The nonprofit is one of the entities behind the event which celebrates the birthplace of the ubiquitous Frozen Food made in Ore-Ida all the way back in 1952.
The festival will get underway on Friday and Saturday in downtown Ontario.
“This is a community-wide celebration of the tater tot,” said Dols.
This year’s festivities will kick off on Friday night with live music and a car show, the latter of which will continue into day number two of the festival.
Dols said that the area in front of the train depot, there will be about 40 to 50 car show entries will be displayed for the duration of the festival. He said that last year’s event saw attendance “upwards of 1,300” but expects there to be approximately “25% more.”
Food will be an integral part of the festival, especially food inspired by and including Tater Tots, as the name would imply. Dols said there will be pop-up tent vendors and “between 8 — 10 food truck vendors.”
Wristbands will be offered to attendees age 21 and up, as beer and wine will be available for purchase among the many consumable items available.
Running concurrently with the festival one block over will be the Ontario Saturday Market, which be going on during its regularly scheduled time and has some special treats in store for youth.
Additionally, this year’s festival will have a 5K Fun Run on Saturday. Sign up is at 8 a.m. and the run will start at 9:30 a.m.
More information on this year’s event can be found on Facebook by searching for 2022 Tater Tots Festival - Ontario, Oregon.
For more information about the festival, including how to help out, visit the Revitalize Ontario website at www.revitalizeontario.com.
Sponsors for this year’s festival include Revitalize Ontario, Simplot, Ore-Ida and Kraft-Heinz.
