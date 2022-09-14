Tater Tots are back in town

The only place plain Tater Tots could be found during the inaugural Tater Tots Festival held in 2021 was during an eating contest. This year's festival is Friday and Saturday in downtown Ontario near the Train Depot.

ONTARIO — Welcome to Ontario, Oregon, the birthplace of Tater Tots.

The second annual festival surrounding the food, aptly named the Tater Tots Festival, promises to be “bigger and better,” according to Terry Dols, president of Revitalize Ontario. The nonprofit is one of the entities behind the event which celebrates the birthplace of the ubiquitous Frozen Food made in Ore-Ida all the way back in 1952.



