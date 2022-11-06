ONTARIO — Oregon Mayor’s Association held press conference from the homelessness task force on Oct. 31 in which nine mayors from different areas of Oregon came together to offer insight into the efforts being made to curb the public health homelessness crisis.
The task force was formed in May and was made up of 25 mayors from throughout the state of Oregon.
Jeff Gowing, mayor of Cottage Grove and president of OMA, was the introductory speaker for the virtual briefing.
He said homelessness is an issue that affects Oregonians “from Portland to Fossil.” The mayors who came together to address gave OMA “unanimous consent to craft a unified legislative proposal.” This endeavor took the form of a letter which 25 mayors from across Oregon signed onto and sent to the Oregon Legislature and the three gubernatorial candidates in this November’s election: Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek.
Gowing said that what the group is seeking is a partnership with the state and its 241 cities.
He said that in order to provide immediate shelter to the unhoused, “local, community-based responses” are needed to secure safety for all Oregonians.
Mayor Tom Vialpando of Vale, during the conference said smaller cities are “experiencing the same homelessness crisis as the larger communities located along the I-5 corridor.”
He said that a town the size of Vale would not be able to address this crisis financially, nor have the personnel required to manage it.
Vialpando said that supporting this task force proposal helps to give “eastern Oregon a voice at the state level.”
Lacey Beaty, mayor of Beaverton, highlighted how the state has provided specific investments to combat homelessness, but that these funds were “one-time investments” targeting “specific issues.”
Beaty went on to say how mayors are “are on the front line of this crisis” and are “uniquely equipped” to address it.
Breaking it down by the numbers, she said that the cost is equal to $40 “per residence” and is based on latest Portland State University calculations with no city getting less than $50,000.
Beaty emphasized the funding is not a one-time request, but rather annual. She said that is what will be required to “humanely and successfully” address the issue and to provide practical solutions to the unhoused and “people whose housing is unstable.”
Beaty said that the total estimated cost to cover homelessness remediation for every city in Oregon is $123 million.
Despite all of the advances made, she said, “we continue to have gaps,” noting that “rampant and ongoing construction costs” are having an impact as well.
Dayton Mayor Beth Wytoski said each city and each situation will “look different” and should be approached in a different way.
“All cities have residents struggling with stable housing,” she said.
Wytoski said competitive grants or allocations to the counties and other models such as this tend to “favor larger cities,” noting that those cities have the staff to manage applications and programs that smaller cities just don’t have.
She also said that cities have proven that they can manage direct installments as evidenced by the use of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“Like with health care, we have to invest in prevention,” she said.
Mayor of Bend, Gena Goodman-Campbell, said that places that provide outreach services need a constant influx of funds “to keep the lights on” and to “recruit staff” that are trained to deal with aspects of this crisis. She went on to explain that these places cannot operate without “skilled staff.”
Lucy Vinis, mayor of Eugene, in referring to the “service gap,” she said that the time required and the “complexity” of the goal to meet the housing needs of Oregonians “leaves desperate people in our public spaces.”
“Cities and their residents cannot meet this challenge alone,” said Vinis.
Hood River Mayor Kate McBride was next and said that services cannot meet the demand and the need without establishing a partnership with the state.
“Regional collaboration is key to solving any problem including homelessness,” said McBride.
League of Oregon Cities Treasurer and Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzman said, “This is a human emergency that we are all responsible to try and solve.”
He also said how this is the type of situation in which a “one size fits all” approach will not suffice.
Teri Lenahan, mayor of North Plains, said “many cities across Oregon simply cannot financially address this crisis” and that what is required is “a team effort.” The homelessness task force had the support of 25 Oregon mayors, according to Lenahan, “that support has doubled.”
