PORTLAND — At the Oregon Zoo, the African lion family has been following its nose. To engage the big cats, caregivers have been taking straw bedding from the zoo’s mountain goat area and placing it in the lion habitat. Exploring new scents helps bring out some of the pride’s natural feline behaviors, keepers say.
“They’re getting some intriguing smells to consider, and they seem to love it,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa area.
The goat bedding is the latest addition to a creative enrichment schedule meant to change up the lions’ routines and keep their surroundings interesting. Keepers also hide food on rocks and under logs, dangle giant cat toys from the roof, and have even walked goats through the lion habitat — when the lions weren’t in it — to leave “game trails.”
“Adding scent-rich items to their environment is one of the things we do to help keep them healthy and happy,” Gomez said. “Throughout the zoo, we work to encourage the natural behaviors that make the different animals who they are — which in the lions’ case is some very big cats.”
Watching a cat get sensory enrichment is always fun, but even more so when it weighs 350 pounds. Gomez says the lions react in similar fashion to domestic cats that have found a new smell to explore: “They’re sniffing it, licking, rubbing it on themselves, rolling around in it — and eventually zonking out and relaxing.”
For those looking to engage their feline friends at home, the zoo and Banfield Pet Hospital have teamed up on an enrichment guide. All cats — from lions to tabbies — have natural behaviors that can be encouraged through enrichment to keep them healthy, active and engaged.
As part of the Metro family, the Oregon Zoo helps make greater Portland a great place to call home. Committed to conservation, the zoo is working to save endangered California condors, northwestern pond turtles, Oregon silverspot and Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, and northern leopard frogs. To learn more, visit oregonzoo.org/recovery.
Support from the Oregon Zoo Foundation enhances and expands the zoo’s efforts in conservation, education and animal welfare. Members, donors and partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.
To plan your trip, go to oregonzoo.org/visit. For more information on getting to the zoo, visit Explore Washington Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.