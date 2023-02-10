ONTARIO — Oregon Department of Transportation officials continue to monitor a landslide 17 miles outside of Ontario that is above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 and are looking into installing some special monitoring equipment.

In an update on Friday afternoon, Tom Strandberg, public information officer for Region 5, said he did not have specifics on what type of equipment that would be or when it would be installed. However, he did say they are continuing to visually monitor the slide.



