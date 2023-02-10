ONTARIO — Oregon Department of Transportation officials continue to monitor a landslide 17 miles outside of Ontario that is above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 and are looking into installing some special monitoring equipment.
In an update on Friday afternoon, Tom Strandberg, public information officer for Region 5, said he did not have specifics on what type of equipment that would be or when it would be installed. However, he did say they are continuing to visually monitor the slide.
“We’re taking pictures of the area from the ground and by drone to help establish and compare and to see if there is any movement,” Strandberg said, noting that it appeared stable at this time with no movement since they began watching it.
Additionally, crews are driving by the site at least a couple times a day or more to monitor it.
Officials are working on creating plans on what to do if there is any more movement of the landslide, which has the potential to block the eastbound and westbound lanes of the freeway.
In a news release about the landslide on Thursday afternoon, ODOT stated that the slide was holding in place where a previous slide had occurred.
On Friday, Strandberg said that he only had a preliminary date of the late 1980s on that landslide, but that it had been “at least a couple dozen years since the last one.”
The area where the current slide has developed is just above a berm of gravel, some of which had slid down onto the road and was cleaned off by crews. Strandberg explained that most of the gravel berm was created from repair work was done decades ago and was likely what had sluffed off onto the shoulder of the road.
The Argus will continue to provide updates as soon as they are available.
The slide is near milepost 359.3, a few miles southeast of Exit 353. From that exit, motorists can connect to Oregon Route 201 and travel southeast toward Weiser or north toward Huntington.
