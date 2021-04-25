ONTARIO
Planning for Ontario’s upcoming Tater Tot Festival is underway and that means arranging the physical layout of the event will be getting plenty of attention.
This is the first Tater Tot Festival to happen in Ontario and is planned for September 17 and 18 in downtown Ontario.
Thursday afternoon saw city staff including Ontario City Manager Adam Brown and Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero show up to accompany members of local non-profit organization Revitalize Ontario and event coordinators from Go Out Local, a marketing agency out of Boise, to discuss the arrangement of the festival’s features.
The group met in Moore Park and reviewed a tentative map showing the various road closures, standard vendors and information booth, among other elements of the event.
“We want it to be successful and fun!” exclaimed Charlotte Fugate President of Revitalize Ontario, “I think it’s gonna be huge!”
Fugate followed up with the newspaper after the tentative downtown tour to provided additional details.
“Revitalize Ontario hired them [Go Out Local] to help us with the project since we did not have much experience with larger attended festivals. We are all excited to get this project off the ground and start raising funds for the 1884 Historic Ontario Gateway Arch on Idaho Ave. We are in partnership with Kraft-Heinz/Ore-Ida to promote the birth of the tater tot in Ontario, Oregon,” she wrote.
