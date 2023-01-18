Takeaways from a Neighborhood Watch training class

Ontario Police Lt. James Swank addresses about 50 people who attended a training class for Neighborhood Watch at the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Facility on Jan. 8. Janet Komoto, who attended the class and is organizing a citizen watch group in her neighborhood, says she feels "better prepared for adverse situations" having taken the class.
ONTARIO — Ontario resident Janet Komoto is coordinating a citizen watch group in her respective neighborhood as part of the recently resurrected Ontario Neighborhood Watch. She recently attended the first training class held for those groups in Ontario. It was held on Jan. 8 at the city’s Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center.
The training session was lead by three members of the Ontario Police Department, including Lt. James Swank, and Officers Brandon Mitchell and Chris Bolyard.
Mitchell presented the first topic, situational awareness, followed by Bolyard’s presentation on how to be a good witness.
“After this presentation, I felt better prepared for adverse situations should they arise,” Komoto said. “Try not to let fear get the best of you and take control of your observational abilities. I think everyone would benefit from taking this class. They should offer it again.”
Furthermore she said about 50 people turned out, which was “more than they expected.”
Following are notes from Komoto about those presentations during the training.
Situational awareness
Be aware of your surroundings. At home, you should know how things look normally. If there are strangers on your street, i.e., taking “surveys,” or cars that don’t belong in your neighborhood, make a note of the date and time, and possibly a description of the people or a description of the car.
Outside of home, take note of how people look, where cars are parked (in an empty lot, why did a car park next to you?). Be aware, be alert. Watch for people that may pass you several times in a store but aren’t buying anything. Make sure they don’t follow you to your car — alert a store employee. If you make a transaction at an ATM, make sure you are not followed.
Ladies, be aware of children in stores that may ask you to help them get something off a high shelf in a store. NEVER set your handbag down! When you’re distracted, another kid may come and snatch your purse.
Notice body language, nervous twitching, listen to tone of voice in conversations around you. What do you feel? TRUST YOUR INTUITION. Fear is a survival tool. Don’t ignore it!
Cyber Awareness: Phone calls from the IRS, Social Security, law enforcement, tech support, someone saying your grandchild is in jail or injured at a hospital are usually scams. Never share banking information with anyone. Don’t give strangers access to your computer.
Phone (541) 473-5125 for non-emergencies in Malheur County; call 911 for emergencies.
How to be a good witness
Observe people from top to bottom, inside/out. What did you see? Can you describe someone you saw for a fleeting moment? Hair color and length, skin color, eye color, glasses?, tattoos?, height, weight, age, clothing type and color, shoe type & color, etc.
In describing cars, remember the acronym CYMBAL, which stands for color, year, make (foreign or American), body type (2 dr, 4 dr, truck, SUV, etc.), accessories (or and), license (partial ok, state).
Remain calm in the face of adversity. Fight, flight or freeze.
Use combat breathing (inhale 4 seconds through nose, exhale 8 seconds through mouth), to take control of your hind brain. Forebrain is recognition area.
