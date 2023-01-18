Takeaways from a Neighborhood Watch training class

Ontario Police Lt. James Swank addresses about 50 people who attended a training class for Neighborhood Watch at the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Facility on Jan. 8. Janet Komoto, who attended the class and is organizing a citizen watch group in her neighborhood, says she feels "better prepared for adverse situations" having taken the class.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Komoto

ONTARIO — Ontario resident Janet Komoto is coordinating a citizen watch group in her respective neighborhood as part of the recently resurrected Ontario Neighborhood Watch. She recently attended the first training class held for those groups in Ontario. It was held on Jan. 8 at the city’s Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center.

The training session was lead by three members of the Ontario Police Department, including Lt. James Swank, and Officers Brandon Mitchell and Chris Bolyard.



