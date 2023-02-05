ONTARIO — How does one calm the monkey mind that is racing around in multiple directions, likely bogged down by multi-tasking, stress, anxiety or depression? A simple one-word answer to help manage those things is a time-tested technique: “meditation.”

Those attending the Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday got to hear more about this and briefly try the practice out for themselves during a presentation by Sammy Castonguay. He is a local certified yoga instructor who also works with Friends of the Owyhee, a local conservation and stewardship nonprofit, and is a college science instructor.



