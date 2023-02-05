Attendees at the Ontario Kiwanis Club give meditation a try. They were led into a short practice by Sammy Castonguay, the guest speaker during Wednesday’s meeting, after he gave a presentation on its benefits and history.
Norm Poole, pauses for a photo with Payette Police Cpl. Richard Kyro and his K-9 Unit, Mia, following their presentation at a meeting on Jan. 25. Poole, 94, is the elder statesman in the Ontario Kiwanis Club having served as president some time in the 1960s. He is still attending meetings to this day.
Those who attended the Kiwanis meeting pause for a group photo afterward.
Photo courtesy Bob Komoto
ONTARIO — How does one calm the monkey mind that is racing around in multiple directions, likely bogged down by multi-tasking, stress, anxiety or depression? A simple one-word answer to help manage those things is a time-tested technique: “meditation.”
Those attending the Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday got to hear more about this and briefly try the practice out for themselves during a presentation by Sammy Castonguay. He is a local certified yoga instructor who also works with Friends of the Owyhee, a local conservation and stewardship nonprofit, and is a college science instructor.
Castonguay led the group through a short session in which he played some low music then had them sit up tall in their seats and rest their arms comfortably with hands in lap. He had then told them to close their eyes if they felt comfortable doing so and start to focus on their breath, feeling each breath in and out. This lead to square breathing which consisted of repeating four four-count movements: breathing in, holding the breath in, breathing out and holding the breath out.
He encouraged attendees to try it on their own and told them about a mobile app, Insight Timer. Castonguay said was an easy tool to help people get started. The free version includes a timer, with the paid version opening up access to “thousands of hours of guided meditation.”
He said the timer tool helps people to “sit down and let go,” adding, “Don’t worry! It’ll all come back after meditation.”
During his presentation, Castonguay noted that each attendee could likely think of someone — even themselves — who was affected by stress, anxiety or depression. He emphasized that it was easy for anyone to meditate and improve their mental and physical health by doing so.
“Take a few minutes for yourself,” Castonguay said. “You don’t have to constantly be running for someone else.”
Meditation can help with overcoming work burnout, high stress, high-risk situations such as overworking. It also can increase memory, compassion and productivity. As such, Castonguay said it is important to find time to step away and give yourself time for self love.
He gave an example of a Larry Sullivan, a local lawyer who was dealing with an immense amount of stress as he pushed through his final year before retirement. Sullivan had heard about meditation previously, but had never tried it. After finally giving it a try for a few sessions, Castonguay said that Sullivan decided that it saved his life.
While most faiths have some type of meditative practice, Castonguay said oftentimes meditation gets “shoved into a spirituality box.” However, he noted that really meditation is self-love, regardless of whether a person makes the practice one that is spiritual.
He also said meditation is a tool to help still the body and the mind to focus on one thing, such as God, a candle, the body or, even, nothing at all. Conditioning the body to sit still for a long period of time, Castonguay said, is the origin of yoga.
He provided attendees with local places to find yoga classes in Ontario. This includes Four Rivers Cultural Center, Treasure Valley Community College, Balance Studio and the Body Shop Fitness Center, which also has shops in Fruitland and Payette.
He also suggested attendees look at articles, studies and books regarding meditation, suggesting “A simple, fast way to reduce stress,” on mayoclinic.org; “10 science-backed benefits of Meditation,” on forbes.com; and “12 science-based benefits of Meditation,” on Healthline.com.
