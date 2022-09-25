Tailgate with the Treasurer

Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, as he appeared over Zoom for an Ontario City Council meeting in January. Read will visit Ontario this week to celebrate the rollout of Ontario Promise. 

ONTARIO — A party is planned this week with State Treasurer Tobias Read. He is stopping by to celebrate the rollout of Ontario Promise. The plan seeds Oregon College Savings Plan accounts for students in the Ontario School District.

The hope of Ontario City Council members that others would see the benefit in adding funds to those accounts once established has paid off in a big way. In its infant year, the program already is expanding with the state of Oregon now chipping in funds to keep accounts funded for the next two school years.



Who is on the committee?

Members of the Ontario Promise ad hoc committee include Chairwoman Kathie Collins, Vice-chairwoman Wendy Hill, Council President Ken Hart serving as secretary, Councilor Michael Braden serving as member along with Eric Evans and Daniel Liera-Huchim.

