Tailgate with the Treasurer

ONTARIO — A party is planned this week with State Treasurer Tobias Read. He is stopping by to celebrate the rollout of Ontario Promise. The plan seeds Oregon College Savings Plan accounts for students in the Ontario School District.
The hope of Ontario City Council members that others would see the benefit in adding funds to those accounts once established has paid off in a big way. In its infant year, the program already is expanding with the state of Oregon now chipping in funds to keep accounts funded for the next two school years.
Initially, to get the ball rolling, the council passed a resolution to fund plans for about 1,000 students this year at $100 each. The funds come from unexpected marijuana tax revenues generated from the 3% local tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The hope is that future councils will see the benefit of the program and continue to add funding each year it is available.
However, now, the state of Oregon has taken note, and in championing the innovative idea to help increase numbers of students in rural areas who have college savings plans, has added more funding. As such, for the next two years, Ontario students in kindergarten through 12th grade in the 97914 zip code will get $100 each in an Oregon College Savings Plan. This was explained by Council President Ken Hart at a recent City Council meeting, who noted that State Treasurer Tobias Read would be celebrating the occasion by attending a public launch event in Ontario. That will be a tailgating event on Tuesday at the Ontario Boys Varsity Soccer Game at the Alameda soccer fields, in the 1200 block of Alameda Drive.
In a phone call on Friday, Hart said La Grande wouldn’t have a junior varsity team that day. As such, the event which was initially planned to be between those games, will start just prior to the varsity game. Organizers, which include members of the Ontario Promise ad hoc committee, will start grilling food at 4:30 p.m.
“Attendees will eat for free. We want to get the community out,” Hart said.
He said they are sponsoring the Ontario girls and boys wrestling teams to host the tailgate.
At about 5 p.m., Hart said there will be about 15 minutes of speeches given, including by Read, with the game starting at about 5:30 p.m.
Once the state decided to come in with funding, ad hoc committee members worked on reestablishing how they would allocate the money, and came up with a plan that has the city and state each pitching in $50 per student over the next two years.
“It’s very innovative,” Hart said.
It’s new way to help people, especially in rural communities in which a lot of youth are experiencing poverty, he said. Furthermore, there are a lot of tax benefits to setting up college savings plan accounts. During a City Council meeting in January, Read noted that the state of Oregon in 2019 became the first in the nation to offer a refundable tax credit for such plans.
Read said a student with a college savings plan is three times more likely to go and graduate college — no matter how much is in the account, and that people in eastern Oregon were not participating in the state’s assorted college savings plans at the same rate as urban areas. Overall, there are only about 7% of students in Ontario who have college savings plan already established.
Members of the ad hoc committee, including Chairwoman Kathie Collins, have been going around to local schools and making presentations on how to fill out forms and get the accounts established — the primary step needed to be taken by a students’ parent or guardian to get the funding into accounts.
Hart said that Four Rivers Community School Superintendent Chelle Robbins had recently noted that one of her students was taking it on as a senior project, to ensure that every student at the charter school get signed up.
Members of the Ontario Promise ad hoc committee include Chairwoman Kathie Collins, Vice-chairwoman Wendy Hill, Council President Ken Hart serving as secretary, Councilor Michael Braden serving as member along with Eric Evans and Daniel Liera-Huchim.
