The Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Scholarship Gala, the annual event featuring live and silent auctions that raises funds for scholarships, is going to be an online affair this year.
This year’s event marks the first time since the gala began in 2012 that it will be a virtual broadcast. The first gala exceeded the $50,000 goal, it kicked off the annual tradition, which coincided with the college’s then 50-year anniversary.
In an email message received on Oct. 16 from Cathy Yasuda, Foundation executive director, she announced the change of format for the live auction to an online broadcast.
“Baker Auction Company will conduct our virtual event and participants can join the live auction via Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Folks will also be able to shop online for our silent auction that will run from Nov. 6-12,” wrote Yasuda.
She said that without the support of the community, this fundraising event would not be possible.
Bling rings
“We’re also doing our popular bling ring promotion this year. Here’s how it works — purchase a $100 ticket and if we draw your name you will get to pick any of the live auction items before the live auction begins. You can get your ticket in the Foundation Office, on our website, Red Apple or the FRCC Gift Shop,” wrote Yasuda.
Enjoy the silence
The silent auction portion of the gala will be virtual and spread out over six days from Nov. 6 – 12. Bidders will be able to log in, peruse of the items and place a bid. Yasuda said that during this time, if someone gets outbid on an item, they will receive a notification and have the option to submit another bid before the auction closes on the last day.
“It’s pretty easy to do,” said Yasuda, “We’re making that available for an extended period of time.”
Something more
Following up with Yasuda in a phone interview on Oct. 20, the Argus found out that this year will also differ in another regard.
“A percentage from the gala will go toward students who are directly affected by COVID. Lost a job, need money to cover books? We’re setting aside a portion of these funds for those students,” explained Yasuda.
Watch it together
Yasuda said this year because the live auction will be hosted via livestream she encourages everyone who wishes to virtually attend to hold their own personal watch parties with those in their household.
“Have a watch party, watch with loved ones. Watch the auction all together,” said Yasuda.
She also said that donors to the event will be put in a drawing for one of three watch party refreshment packages featuring either beverages, hors d’oeuvres or a light dinner.
Variety of items
Yasuda confirmed that there will be “15 big packages” that will be auctioned off during the live auction portion of the event. She said the live auction should last approximately an hour. Included in the offerings are trips, weekend getaways and furniture just to name some.
“I think we have some pretty nice packages,” said Yasuda.
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
