With only 12% of clothing materials being recycled, Smartwool’s The Second Cut project, is the first step towards making apparel circular and keeping good materials out of landfills. Socks are one of the most discarded pieces of apparel. This recycling program helps to extend the life of raw materials.
Smartwool partners with Material Return, who currently takes recycled socks, shreds them, and turns them into dog beds. In the future, Smartwool hopes to spin recycled socks into yarn that can be used to make more socks. This project supports and creates jobs in Western North Carolina, the hub of textiles in the U.S. Smartwool’s Second Cut Project was founded in 2019 and is a very socially conscientious company fighting for equality and equity for marginalized communities.
They will accept clean, unwanted socks in any condition – holes, tears and stains are okay. The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce has agreed to participate in this program and will have a large box at their office to collect your discards. Additionally, John Breidenbach, President/CEO of Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, will take a small collection box to the weekly meetings to collect your socks there.
This project is being coordinated by Janet Komoto 208-739-2777. If you would like to have a box at your business, please give her a call. You can also drop socks off at her house anytime – 1266 Moore Way, Ontario. Smartwool has provided shipping containers and pays for the shipping. She expects to be doing this project through the end of July.
Thanks for all your help and participation! Helping out the environment, one sock at a time.
Each container is about 40 gallons and weighs over 100 pounds when full.
