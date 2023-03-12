ONTARIO — There are only two more practices before this year’s Support the Court event. The public is encouraged to cheer on differently abled students from Ontario, Nyssa and Vale high schools as they take the court to play basketball on March 21.

The students will be paired up with unified players, who all share a common love of basketball. Unified players are normally-abled players who are members of the team and their job is to help facilitate the movement of the game.



