ONTARIO — There are only two more practices before this year’s Support the Court event. The public is encouraged to cheer on differently abled students from Ontario, Nyssa and Vale high schools as they take the court to play basketball on March 21.
The students will be paired up with unified players, who all share a common love of basketball. Unified players are normally-abled players who are members of the team and their job is to help facilitate the movement of the game.
The event is the brainchild of Nancy Menges, whose son, Michael, was born with Down syndrome.
Menges said the next practice is March 13 at the Cub Gym at Ontario Middle School and March 20 at Nyssa High School gym. Both practices begin at 6 p.m.
According to the Special Olympics’ website, unified sports are important so differently-abled people are more included on teams and so normally-abled people are better able to understand and relate to their differently-abled peers.
“Everyone is invited. Come help the gym and support these special athletes,” reads a flyer on the event.
Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable canned food items which will be given to local food banks.
This year’s game will be held at Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd.
