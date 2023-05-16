PAYETTE – Voters in New Plymouth, Payette and Weiser took to the polls on Tuesday, to determine the fate of their respective school districts' supplemental levy requests. Despite the passage of House Bill 292, its full impact on education funding won't be known until August.

With this in mind, the New Plymouth School District asked voters to approve a two-year renewal of its $350,000 per year levy. The Payette School District asked voters to approve a new two-year levy at $500,000, to replace a $400,000 per year levy expiring on June 30.



