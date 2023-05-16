PAYETTE – Voters in New Plymouth, Payette and Weiser took to the polls on Tuesday, to determine the fate of their respective school districts' supplemental levy requests. Despite the passage of House Bill 292, its full impact on education funding won't be known until August.
With this in mind, the New Plymouth School District asked voters to approve a two-year renewal of its $350,000 per year levy. The Payette School District asked voters to approve a new two-year levy at $500,000, to replace a $400,000 per year levy expiring on June 30.
Following are the unofficial results of these elections, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
• 152 out of 299 voters said "Yes" to New Plymouth's levy, leaving 147 which said "No." This represents a 50.8% approval, with the district needing a simple majority to pass according to a representative from the Payette County Clerk’s Office.
• For Payette, 657 voters participated. 381 voters said "Yes" to its second attempt, while 276 said "No," for a 57.9% approval. Like New Plymouth’s levy, it also required a simple majority to pass.
A comment request to officials of each school district was pending as of publication time.
• In Weiser, 1,109 ballots were cast. Out of those, 689 were “Yes” votes and 420 were “No” votes. The approval percentage was 62.1%, against a required margin of 55%.
