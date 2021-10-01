ONTARIO — Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu updated the Ontario School Board of Directors during its meeting on Monday night, on what teachers and staff have been telling her regarding their how they are operating their respective schools, a month after students came back to school in-person.
Students in the district were taught via distance learning most of last year.
Albisu said that teaching students “is really hard work and it’s really hard work in a different way than it was hard work when we were doing distance learning.”
She said, teachers not only have to prepare for students who are attending in-person, but also for those who are learning from a distance due to quarantine.
Teachers who would normally do a week of planning for the next week now have to prepare for each day the night before, Albisu said, explaining that this was due to having to enforce COVID-19 protocols mandated by Oregon for schools, including proper mask wearing and social distancing.
She said in most cases teachers are doing their planning during their off-time at home, “when they should be resting or spending time with their families.”
The district’s teachers as of right now are “just worn out,” Albisu said.
Teachers “have this expectation of themselves on how they go about their daily activities and they really beat themselves up when they don’t meet their expectations,” she said, adding that teachers feel they don’t have enough time to get it all done.
Albisu also said the district was facing a shortage of substitute teachers.
Ontario School Board Chairman Tom Greco asked Albisu to continue planning.
The newspaper reached out to Ontario School District Human Resources Director Eric Norton about the situation. He said the Malheur Education Service District only has 60 substitute teachers available, which is down 50% of what the ESD normally has.
Norton said the district has been having to send in instruction councilors and administrators into the classroom to fill in for teachers who were in quarantine or had a personal emergency.
He also said, that there was a shortage of instructional support staff.
One option discussed was to have students attend school in-person Monday thru Thursday.
Friday would then be reserved for students to do distance learning from home. Those unable to do distance learning from home, would be able to go to their respective school to complete their assignments, Norton said.
The district according to Norton on Wednesday, started sending out a survey asking parents with students enrolled in the district if they would wanted to go to the four-day in-person teaching format, with Friday an option for distance learning.
Norton said as of Thursday afternoon, 187 have responded to the survey.
Norton said if 50% or more of parents respond to the survey it will requires action by the school board. The board is willing to hold an emergency meeting to vote on whatever action is necessary.
A copy of the survey was requested from the the Ontario School District, but was not available before presstime.
