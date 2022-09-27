ONTARIO — Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu’s superintendent report covered a wide range of topics in preparation for the Sept. 26 regular meeting of the Ontario School Board. Among the subjects being covered state revenue forecasts, COVID community levels, diploma requirements, and risk of possible fentanyl overdoses in schools.
Revenue forecast
According to the superintendent’s report, “another surge in tax collections” was shown for the state from the numbers provided in the September Economic and Revenue Forecast which was supplied to members of the House and Senate Revenue Committees.
Since legislature adjourned in 2021, revenues are “up $596 million since the June 2022 forecast.”
“The state’s reserve accounts (education Stability Fund, Rainy Day Fund, and Cash Reserves) are projected to top $5.7 billion by the end of the 21-23 biennium; this is equivalent to over 20% of the state’s General Fund,” stated Albisu.
She outlines how it will be necessary for K-12 advocates to “work together closely to ensure an adequate State School Fund appropriation during the 2023 session” due to the “unpredictability” of past revenue forecasts.
COVID rates still high transmission in Malheur County
An update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Aug. 18, showed that Malheur County is categorized as “high transmission.” As a result of this updated information, Albisu said
“additional layered prevention strategies” need to be implemented to ensure schools stay open safely and to continue in-person instruction.
Recommendations made by the CDC, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education include implementation of “universal indoor masking” requirements “regardless of vaccination status.”
Other recommendations include: schools offering vaccination clinics or “facilitate vaccines for students and staff” with more information being found on Get Vaccinated Oregon’s website; holding events, fundraisers, etc. through virtual platforms in an online format in lieu of in-person meetings; and monitoring of “unusual absenteeism or illness” greater than or equal to 30% at the school level and greater than or equal to 20% at the cohort level. This equates to 10 students or staff absent at the school level and 3 students or staff absent at the cohort level respectively.
Fentanyl risk in schools
Albisu referenced the “first overdose incident” involving fentanyl which occurred “a few weeks ago with a high school student” and said in the report that the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) issued warnings pertaining to “the threat of overdose due to counterfeit pill containing fentanyl.” The Drug Enforcement Agency estimates that 40% of all “counterfeit pills in circulation” contain amounts of fentanyl that could be considered fatal.
The overdose incident involving a local area high school student was remedied by properly trained staff administering Narcan to the student. Narcan is the emergency medication that works to counteract the effects of an overdose.
Following the incident, an investigation was launched to determine the source of the “distribution of the drug, as well as locating the drug itself.”
Albisu informed the members of the Ontario School Board at the Sept. 26 meeting that the district is “ramping up drug prevention.”
Enrollment
In the meeting, Albisu said that locally enrollment is “still down” and that the numbers translate to “roughly / a little over 100 kids.” She said that as far as statewide enrollment goes, Oregon’s education system “has lost 25 - 30,000 kids,” however “student attendance does look positive.”
She made special note of thanking all of the hard work and dedication of the teachers and staff in the district saying they have given a lot of “blood, sweat and tears — literally” and that the jobs they do are “harder than it looks.”
