NEW PLYMOUTH
The first Saturday in October Sunny’s Rally takes place in New Plymouth. The memorial car show is in its fourth year.
The event is to honor two late residents of New Plymouth and the Western Treasure Valley. Originally organized by Sunny Littlefield’s dad, Don Littlefield, the show has grown over the four years that it’s been going.
In a phone interview on Thursday afternoon, Littlefield said that this event is a way to honor his late daughter with one of her passions: cars.
The car on the flier advertising the event, Littlefield said, is a 56 Chevy Bel-Air Hardtop, one that he and Sunny built together.
“It took us two years to build that car,” said Littlefield.
He said his daughter was such a car enthusiast and that the two of them would go to car shows in Baker, Payette and Caldwell, to name a few.
Littlefield said that Sunny had competed at these car shows and had even gone away with trophies for “best interior.”
He said that after his daughter died, he asked the organizers of the car shows in Baker and Payette to have a moment a silence for Sunny. Littlefield said that while he appreciated it, he felt like there was more he could do as a tribute to his daughter.
He said that he realized that New Plymouth had not had a car show of its own for a few years and decided to go before the New Plymouth City Council for approval for this event.
Littlefield said that Sunny’s Rally takes place in the first weekend of October “because it’s her birthday.”
The event has grown over the four years that it’s been going, Littlefield said.
“It got so big, we have to get catering,” he explained.
Littlefield said that he partnered with Brian Harris, who approached him in wanting to help make the event happen. Harris’ late son, Luke, is also memorialized each year with this show.
In a phone interview conducted on Thursday afternoon, Harris shared his thoughts on last year’s show and explained more about the trophies that winning competitors receive.
“I think we had about a 120 cars last year. It’s really dependent upon the weather,” said Harris, “We pull a lot of cars from Boise.”
He also said that the trophies are specially made each year by New Plymouth FFA students. Harris said there are no guidelines, they get to be creative with what they decide to make for a trophy.
“The kids weld them together, any way they want. Totally, totally unique,” Harris said.
All of the funds that are raised by the event go into a scholarship that will be given to one of the trophy-welding New Plymouth High School Ag students.
Harris said that last year, they were able to give away a $1,200 scholarship.
