If you are among one of many people who want to be like Olivia Newton-John and “get physical, physical” then the summer Zumba classes at Four Rivers Cultural Center starting on July 12 are what you’re looking for.
In a news release received on June 22, The Cultural Center is bringing back “free community health initiatives” and offering a wide variety of fitness and exercise classes.
Zumba, which is “a Latin-based cardio dance class” has been offered by the Cultural Center in the past and is now being again.
Classes will be led by Certified Zumba instructor Omar Vera who will engage participants with “choreographed Zumba routines set to Latin beats.”
This series is free to attend and participate and will be hosted at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
The summer Zumba classes being offered are part of Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Health Initiatives program that “encourages the community to get active” and according to information released from the Center, “just 30 minutes of exercise can make a huge difference in your health.”
Anyone interested in taking part in the summer Zumba classes needs to “register today.” For more information or questions, call Four Rivers Cultural Center at (541) 889-8191, email at development@4rcc.com or visit www.4rcc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.