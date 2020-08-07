Summer reading program comes to a close

ONTARIO — Ontario Community Library’s annual Summer Reading Program held an event on the front lawn to cap off the season, which included a raffle. This year’s theme for activities was Imagine Your Story.
Library staff members, Dorreen Jones and Beulah Carroll, were stationed out in front by the library’s steps ready to draw names for the raffle.
With some help from local summer reader, Evan Johnson, 4, of Ontario, drawing the names, the winners and their prizes were announced.
Adult and teen Kindle raffle
Adult No. 1 Kindle 8: Angela Schurger
Adult No. 2 Kindle 7: Dinah Lord
Teen No. 1 Kindle 8: Mekenna Rawlinson
Teen No. 2 Kindle 7: Joey Ainsworth
Children’s baskets
Myth/Magic: Callum Myers
Tall Tales: Trevin Draper
Fairy Tales: Rachel Renae Ainsworth
Fantasy Creatures: Sofia Bunn
Keep up the Dream: Noah Gelskey
Guessing-game
Adult (18+): Braden Jost
Teens (13 to 17): Makayla Moloney
Children’s (6 to 12): Abigail Holland
Children’s (0 to 6): Garrett Torland
Nyssa Bingo basket
No. 1 Bunny: Carol Carter
No. 2 Star Wars: Emily Mitchell
Children coloring contest
Hailey Harnden
Rauiri Bunn
Brianna Holland
Emily Mitchell
