Summer reading program comes to a close

Evan Johnson, 4, of Ontario, assists Ontario Community Library staff member Dorreen Jones in drawing the names of the raffle winners on the final day of the summer reading program Thursday.

 Griffin Hewitt | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario Community Library’s annual Summer Reading Program held an event on the front lawn to cap off the season, which included a raffle. This year’s theme for activities was Imagine Your Story.

Library staff members, Dorreen Jones and Beulah Carroll, were stationed out in front by the library’s steps ready to draw names for the raffle.

With some help from local summer reader, Evan Johnson, 4, of Ontario, drawing the names, the winners and their prizes were announced.

Adult and teen Kindle raffle

Adult No. 1 Kindle 8: Angela Schurger

Adult No. 2 Kindle 7: Dinah Lord

Teen No. 1 Kindle 8: Mekenna Rawlinson

Teen No. 2 Kindle 7: Joey Ainsworth

Children’s baskets

Myth/Magic: Callum Myers

Tall Tales: Trevin Draper

Fairy Tales: Rachel Renae Ainsworth

Fantasy Creatures: Sofia Bunn

Keep up the Dream: Noah Gelskey

Guessing-game

Adult (18+): Braden Jost

Teens (13 to 17): Makayla Moloney

Children’s (6 to 12): Abigail Holland

Children’s (0 to 6): Garrett Torland

Nyssa Bingo basket

No. 1 Bunny: Carol Carter

No. 2 Star Wars: Emily Mitchell

Children coloring contest

Hailey Harnden

Rauiri Bunn

Brianna Holland

Emily Mitchell

