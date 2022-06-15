Summer meal programs undergo changes following COVID-19

VALE — As the summer begins, Vale School District’s summer meal program will be undergoing some changes from recent years, as discussed during the Vale School Board meeting on Monday.
According to a memo from the Oregon Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted flexibility to sponsors of summer meal programs over the last two years. This was in order to serve meals in ways that provide additional safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, USDA slated the current federal meal program flexibilities to expire this month and most additional safety mandates have been lifted.
Summer meal programs aim to bridge the summer hunger gap. The programs must meet federal nutrition standards, ensuring that children continue to have access to the healthy, well-balanced meals that they receive throughout the school year, according to ODE.
During the pandemic, certain requirements and restrictions were waived to ensure more students and families could access regular, healthy meals.
However, as a result of the USDA waivers expiring, changes to this year’s summer meal program include participants must be present to receive meals, meals must be eaten on site, meals are no longer available through home delivery or bus routes, and fewer summer meal sites available in the area.
Additionally, ODE stated that community and school meal programs nationwide are experiencing similar supply chain issues such as those impacting restaurants and grocery stores. As a result, summer meal programs may have to make last-minute changes to the menu, based on availability.
As always, children ages 1-18 can visit the meal sites.
In Vale, meals will be served Monday through Thursday at Vale Elementary School, 403 E St. W. Breakfast will be from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
