MALHEUR COUNTY
Enjoy reading? The summer reading program is starting up again in Ontario, Nyssa and Vale and young readers are encouraged to take part. This year’s theme is, “Reading colors your world.”
According to a statement announcing this year’s program, in-house registration starts June 9 at three local libraries: Ontario Community Library, Nyssa Public Library, and Emma Humphrey Library in Vale.
Online program registration will also be available on the Ontario Community Library’s website, https://www.ontariolibrarydistrict.org/.
All children under the age of 12, including infants, can be signed up for the reading goal program and receive raffle tickets based on the amount of reading or listening time that the children puts in. The tickets will then be put into a drawing for a grand prize.
The announcement also describes how the libraries will be hosting a coloring contest for children 12 and younger, in addition to guessing jar contests for all ages.
Adults, ages 18 and up, and teens, ages 13-17, are also eligible to participate in reading raffles for a chance to win prizes.
There will be “special library events and crafts” will available at each library throughout the summer months, which will include online programming that can be accessed through the libraries’ respective websites and Facebook pages.
This year’s event is sponsored by Ontario Community Library, the Friends of the Ontario Library, Nyssa Public Library, Emma Humphrey Library in Vale, and the State of Oregon’s Ready to Read grant program.
