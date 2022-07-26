Vale Municipal Pool is one area in town that will benefit from one-time grants awarded to the city. According to City Manager Todd Fuller, the pool will utilize some of the funding to offer some open swim times with free admission on Sundays, as well as to purchase some new equipment including a Wiggle Board and horizontal climbing wall.
VALE — The Oregon Association of Education Service Districts “is focused on addressing the opportunity gap in K-12 education by reducing socioeconomic, geographic and racial inequalities in youth success.” A news release outlining the disbursement of these grants, received on July 19, presents the Oregon Community Summer Grant program which will place an “emphasis on engaging and supporting youth experiencing the opportunity gap.”
This “one-time grant program” is “funded by the State of Oregon” with the plan to award $48 million to “school-aged children” and make it possible for them to participate in “community-based learning, enrichment, and recreation programs” being offered through “non-profits and public agencies” all over the state “during summer 2022.”
One-time grants awarded
Eligible organizations will be awarded “one-time grants” that range from $15,000 to $400,000.
An email received on July 19 from Vale City Manager Todd Fuller, explained more about this grant and what the funds will be used for.
“The pool is planning on some open swim times with free admission on Sundays using some new, fun inflatables, such as a Wiggle Board and horizontal climbing wall. The library is going to enhance their summer reading program and provide some updated ADA compliant desks with built in screens. Also providing books and snacks,” he wrote.
Fuller stated in a follow-up email received on July 25 that the amount received by the city was $50,000.
Most recent grant funding
This latest grant was announced shortly following the city’s community development block grant in the amount of $400,000. The funds come from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the City of Vale was eligible to apply for these funds based on the established criteria of providing funds to non-metropolitan cities and counties in rural Oregon.
