Summer grant for Vale

Vale Municipal Pool is one area in town that will benefit from one-time grants awarded to the city. According to City Manager Todd Fuller, the pool will utilize some of the funding to offer some open swim times with free admission on Sundays, as well as to purchase some new equipment including a Wiggle Board and horizontal climbing wall.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — The Oregon Association of Education Service Districts “is focused on addressing the opportunity gap in K-12 education by reducing socioeconomic, geographic and racial inequalities in youth success.” A news release outlining the disbursement of these grants, received on July 19, presents the Oregon Community Summer Grant program which will place an “emphasis on engaging and supporting youth experiencing the opportunity gap.”

This “one-time grant program” is “funded by the State of Oregon” with the plan to award $48 million to “school-aged children” and make it possible for them to participate in “community-based learning, enrichment, and recreation programs” being offered through “non-profits and public agencies” all over the state “during summer 2022.”



Tags

Load comments