Summer full of healthy activities, events for community

ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department is offering a variety of local events this summer to “promote and protect the health of our community.”

An informational flyer on summer events includes an open house on July 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. Staff will allow the community to go inside the department and take a tour, meet their staff and learn about services provided.

During the event, the department will also launch its Health is Wealth $100 Rewards program.

Every Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m., the Health Department offers recovery meetings led by certified recovery mentors to support those recovering, to promote health and share resources.

In conjunction with August being Immunization Awareness Month, the Health Department is offering free or low-cost vaccines for all ages who have a scheduled appointment. Those who get a COVID-19 vaccine dose will receive a $25 gift card.

Also during August, staff will have a booth set up in the Commercial Building at the Malheur County Fair, which is Aug. 2-6.

Malheur County Health Department is at 1108 S.W. Fourth St. For more information, phone (541)-889-7279 or visit malheurhealth.org.



