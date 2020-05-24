ONTARIO — The free outdoor summer concert series Live After 5, hosted by Four Rivers Cultural Center, will not be happening this year.
An announcement on the Cultural Center’s Facebook page first told of the cancellation of the annual event due to factors relating to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Marketing & Development Director Tanya Navarrete wrote of the cancellation in an email received on Thursday afternoon.
“To have to cancel this year’s lineup was not a decision that was taken lightly. In fact, since having to close our doors in mid-March we’ve had to cancel and postpone over 20 programming events at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. This is programming that the staff at the Cultural Center spend many months in the making to support our mission of creating a more vibrant community by fueling the region with free and low-cost events intended to enrich the experience of everyone through art, history, education and culture,” said Navarrete.
She said that Live After 5 is one of the latest cancellations that the Center has had to make.
“This summer-staple-event has grown since it first kicked off in 2013 and a large part of its success has to do with the response from the community,” explained Navarrete.
The Live After 5 concert series normally takes place in the Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden. This event has traditionally been free to the community because of the local sponsorship from area businesses.
Navarrete said that this year’s sponsors included Halcom State Farm, Yturri Rose, Family Eye Center, Matsy’s, the JACL, Ogawa’s, Second & Vine Bistro, and Ontario School District.
“This year would have been the 8th annual lineup,” stated Navarrete.
She described how since the public gathering bans were put in place, the Cultural Center has had to cancel and postpone their programming events. According to Navarrete, this loss of programming means that the Cultural Center has lost over $120,000.
“Overall, a more vibrant community is a healthy one and we are doing all we can to ensure the safety of FRCC supporters, sponsors, and staff. While 2020 programming is looking tremendously differently than we had anticipated, however, we are still forming ideas on how to enrich our community during this time,” said Navarrete.
