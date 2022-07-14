Western Treasure Valley — Suicide, or the willful decision to take one’s life, is an ongoing public health issue that requires ongoing intervention and a new three-digit number launching this Saturday is making it easier for those in crisis to get connected with the help they need.
On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes the statement, “Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families, and communities.”
This topic is one that has touched many lives and has been the subject of countless books, films and television shows. Notably, television series like Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and HBOMax’s “Euphoria” have brought attention to this important matter and courted controversy in the process.
A news release from Oregon Health Authority released on July 14 informs the public about how this “new, easy-to-remember number that starts Saturday will connect people in need of behavioral health crisis support.”
The National Alliance on Mental Illness
This three-digit designation is one which was supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The organization, founded in 1979, is one that is described on its website as “the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization.”
The organization’s efforts in assisting to enact this phone number are described in a statement posted to its website, “In 2020, the nation took a significant step forward with the enactment of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, a bill NAMI advocated for that created a nationwide three-digit number (988) to assist people experiencing a mental health or suicidal crisis. This number will be available in communities across the country by July 2022.”
According to the organization, “The lack of a robust mental health crisis system leads to tragic results.” The information provided goes on to detail how “one in four fatal police shootings between 2015 and 2020 involved a person with a mental illness.”
The organization goes on to estimate that approximately 2 million people with some form of mental illness are “booked into the nation’s jails every year.”
By the national numbers
The CDC states that 46,000 deaths in United States in 2020 are attributed to suicide and calls this “a leading cause of death” in the United States. The organization goes on to report that 12.2 million people have “thought about [suicide]” another 3.2 million have made plans to take their life and 1.2 million have “attempted suicide.” This data, the website says, is “30% higher in 2020 than in 2000.
By the local numbers
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech shared insights into how law enforcement responds to a possible suicidal subject in an email received on July 14.
“The call type "Mental Hold" is used for all calls that we respond to where a person is either attempting suicide or planning to commit suicide. Depending on the details of each individual call we transport the individuals to a hospital so that they can be checked for any medical concerns prior to transporting them to a hospital that can help them address any of the issues that pertain to the suicidal thoughts,” he wrote.
Creech went on to describe how these actions by law enforcement “many times” results in the individual receiving medical treatment “for depression or mental illness.”
He provided statistical data referencing “mental hold cases” “mental hold calls” and “suicides.” The amount of mental hold calls in 2016 numbered 141 compared to 2022 where those calls number 90.
Need help before Saturday?
Anyone who is in crisis prior to the launch of the 988 number is encouraged to call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) where they will be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Another option is to visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space to access available digital resources.
