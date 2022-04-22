ONTARIO — There were lots of smiles on Wednesday afternoon at Ontario High School. Students there got to participate in two different classes that provided new learning opportunities in a personalized atmosphere with teachers.
Dubbed PAWS day, OHS Assistant Principal Melissa Judson explained that ‘PAWS’ signified Ontario High School mascot Tiger’s paws as well as a pause from typical learning and connecting on a more personal level.
Judson many students got to spend an hour with a staff member they may never have class with in their high school career.
Feedback from the students was overwhelmingly positive, with a far majority saying they would like to do it again annually, if not every trimester.
How it worked
Ahead of the event, teachers selected areas of personal passion they wanted to teach students, creating a list of class options. From there, students picked their top four requests, with those who weighed in receiving at least a first- or second-choice for one of their two sessions.
Some of the sessions had up to 20 students, while others garnered a handful of attendees, which Judson said could be due to students not knowing what the class was about.
Among nearly 40 options were mini beauty school, Mexican Lotería, floral arrangements, dancing lessons (including Spanish and ballroom), yoga, calligraphy, larping, metal fabrication and making cupcakes. The latter of these was actually more artistic than culinary, said Judson, who led students in that class on how to artfully decorate cupcakes.
“I just finished baking 160 cupcakes for my cupcake decorating sessions tomorrow,” said Judson in an email on Tuesday.
While her class was dubbed “making cupcakes,” it really was less of a culinary experience and more of an artistic one she said.
There were four stations where students could decorate cupcakes, each leaving with four of their own.
Some students who attended her class said they didn’t necessarily like sugar or baking, but did it for the experience of something new, to give a baked good to someone else and, even, to make friends with someone new during the session.
Some of the students asked her why she didn’t decorate cakes full time instead of being a principal. Judson said it opened up conversations about how careers and hobbies can be intertwined.
For Judson, the love of decorating cakes started in her youth. While she attended Willow Creek School she was in a 4-H baking club, 5 Smart Cookies, led by her mom. The memories of that are so special, she said, noting a chance to reflect on those with her students, who in turn shared memories of their favorite cakes, such as those made for their birthdays, while growing up.
“It’s fun to think back at what shaped you,” she said.
Feedback from the students
“We thought it went really well for our first maiden voyage of the PAWS day,” Judson said, noting they hoped it could become an annual event.
The timing of PAWS day was perfect, Judson said, as many seniors have “senioritis” in April, and it was also the day before a four-day weekend.
However, she noted that one thing they did not consider was some of those seniors who are on track to graduate and get to take the latter half of the day for work experience. As such, she noted hours could be adjusted for future PAWS days.
Early feedback from students was that they weren’t sure what the classes were about, as there was no description or definition of some words that were less common. Judson said they plan to survey students for more feedback.
She said there is great potential with what could be done on PAWS day moving forward. Some ideas include having seniors lead sessions on their own or with a teacher for incoming middle school students or freshman.
“There is so much room to grow this into something innovative.”
The event was a good break from the norm, Judson said, and the hope is that it can continue so long as funds are available. It will also be up to incoming principal Ken Martinez about whether it could be pulled off every trimester. Judson said Martinez sees the positive in holding the event.
“I think he’s seen things that have been working well and will keep running with them,” Judson said.
She said he had been there for parent-teacher conferences this week, welcoming parents, getting them snacks and showing them the new Pathways Plan.
“I think he’ll keep the momentum going with some of these new things,” she said.
As a final task for outgoing Principal Jodi Elizondo, Judson said “she pulled off an event that took so much coordinating and ordering,” noting that it was a good use of the Measure 98 funds eartagged specifically for connecting with students.
