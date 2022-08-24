Purchase Access

An Oregon Health & Science University-led team of researchers is exploring why people are at higher risk for developing obesity and diabetes after they get COVID-19.

OHSU has been awarded a two-year, $2.5-million grant from the National Institutes of Health to conduct a nonhuman primate study that will evaluate how the body may change the way it processes fat and sugar after being sick with COVID-19.



