ONTARIO — Students at Pioneer Elementary School will be getting some fresh air and exercise as part of a fundraiser on Friday.
According to Principal Erin O’Hara-Rines, the fundraiser is a jog-a-thon and students have taken home packets to drum up donations either by the lap or by a flat amount.
The main fundraiser for the school, the event has been on hold since the fall of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
O’Hara-Rines said it pays for all kinds of activities, including trips to the zoo, assemblies, assorted enrichment activities and in 2022-23 it will help pay for some special events, too.
Next week is also a dress-up day each day with a superheroes theme, and Friday’s is ‘A PAWSitive attitude.’ O’Hara-Rines said this is a play on the school’s mascot, a tiger cub.
On Friday, all the students will have a special super hero mask decorated that they can use for that day.
The principal notes that in addition to raising funds for the school, it gets the kids active outside. School officials offered a warmup assembly the week before last in which they had a relay race involving an egg in a spoon.
Awards will be doled out for an assortment of categories, including most money raised among students and classrooms, along with the most laps.
“We have all kinds of ways to get them recognized and excited about running,” O’Hara-Rines said.
The goal for the fundraiser is $500, which she said was exceeded by “quite a bit” last time. The school is small, with one classroom for each grade, kindergarten through fifth, O’Hara-Rines said. As such, they like to keep the goal small and achievable.
Anyone interested in donating to the jog-a-thon, can contact the school office at (541) 262-3649.
