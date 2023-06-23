EASTERN OREGON — Many of the more than 70 graduating seniors traveled from all over the state to participate in the full-time online public charter school’s ceremony held June 10 in Scio.
Graduates in the Class of 2023 from Eastern Oregon include:
• Danielle Carver - Ontario • Justine Rodriguez - Hermiston • Elanor Giller - Cove
*NOTE: Not all students from the area may be included for privacy reasons.
“This graduating class proves that when students find a learning environment that meets their individual needs and helps them develop the skills to adapt to an ever-changing world, they will thrive and succeed academically,” said Janel Scurlock, academy principal. “We are inspired by these graduates and wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”
After receiving their diplomas, the students are headed down various paths. Many students are enrolling in two or four-year colleges, enlisting in the military or getting vocational training, while several graduates are entering the workforce. Oregon Connections Academy works with students whether their post-high school plans include college or starting a job to help them build the skills they need to take on the challenges ahead.
Enrollment for Oregon Connections Academy’s 2023-24 academic year is currently open. The school is hosting free online information sessions for families interested in learning more about the engaging online education program. For more information about Oregon Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit the school’s website OregonConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
About Oregon Connections Academy
Oregon Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Oregon. Authorized by the Prairie City School District but overseen by its own governing board and school leadership, Oregon Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit www.OregonConnectionsAcademy.com.
