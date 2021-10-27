Students fill 'a big need' — supplies for foster kids

ONTARIO — Two students at Four Rivers Senior Prep did senior projects that intertwined this year: They focused on getting bags together with necessary items for local youth who are in foster care, having obtained a list from the Ontario branch of Oregon Department of Human Services to help them get started.
“It’s a big need,” explained Lindy Robertson, senior adviser at the charter school. “Some of those kids show up to foster care families with the clothes on their back.”
Altogether, Emma Madera put together hygiene bags for 35 teenagers and Omar Vera put together 50 age-specific go-bags that are duffle bags filled with essential and other items.
Madera worked on packaging up hygiene to-go bags for teenagers in foster care. This included a ton of fundraising at various places, such as soccer games. For her project, she was able to get items such as deodorant, toothbrushes which were donated by White House Dental, hygiene bags from Malheur County Health Department, as well as drawstring bags with hair ties and other accessories for girls, including personal hygiene products. She was even able to get some gift cards.
Vera, who also works at the Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley in Ontario, was inspired by the need he saw there and worked with Four Rivers Cultural Center, Graham Baxter, White House Dental, a Zumba Class he teaches and other entities to get together items, such as blankets and coloring books.
Madera said she had become aware of the need for foster children to have some of these essential items from a lot of places throughout the community, including from some of her school peers.
Through his work at the clubhouse, which he attended from the time he was little until he was old enough to work there, Vera is also familiar with many local stories.
“My kiddos tell me their story and tell me how they have to move,” he said.
Aside from their senior projects, which they have invested a lot of time and energy for, Madera and Vera are involved with other projects in and out of school, and already thinking about their future.
Madera is the president for the National Honor Society this year, and the vice president for the Associated Student Body. She aspires to major as a dental hygienist, aiming to finish schooling in Ontario at Treasure Valley Community College.
Vera is in Community 101, a philanthropy class, he volunteers at the Cultural Center teaching classes as a licensed Zumba instructor, and says he also does advocacy work in his free time. He has worked at the Boys & Girls Club for three years, with the last two as a youth development professional. He aspires to get his associates degree at TVCC, then go to Portland Community College to get his bachelor’s degree in social work. From there, he said he wants to go to law school to focus on family law and to work “within the system.”
“I’m passionate about helping others,” Vera said.
His classmate is, too.
“I love working with people,” Madera said.
