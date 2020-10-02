VALE
A Colorado man could be facing life in prison following a stabbing that took place in Ontario late last year, and a plea hearing has been set over again.
On Sept. 17, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a one-count indictment, charging Nolan Strauss, 26, with a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.
Strauss, who is from of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was found fit to proceed in front of Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung on June 10, after an aid and assist evaluation was completed.
He was scheduled to enter a plea on July 22, but Hung delayed the hearing as there was a chance that the case would be prosecuted federally.
The hearing scheduled for Wednesday was also setover to Oct. 28.
According to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the federal system has much harsher penalties for the crimes in which Strauss is facing.
If Strauss is prosecuted federally, Goldthorpe said the Malheur County charges would be resolved concurrently with the federal case, or would be dismissed altogether.
Strauss will appear in federal court on Oct. 19. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.
Goldthorpe said federal officials have been in contact with him from the beginning of this case.
In Malheur County, Strauss is facing four felonies, including attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, bias crime in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
He was arraigned on his charges on Dec. 27.
A mental health evaluation was ordered for him on Jan. 15 after he wasn’t present for his scheduled plea hearing for the second time as the jail was unable to bring Strauss to the hearing due to his behavior.
Strauss, a long-haul semi driver, had been in Ontario for a few days before he allegedly stabbed a man at a local fast-food restaurant on Dec. 21.
Police say Strauss was restrained by several employees inside the Pilot truck stop on East Idaho Avenue until officers arrived on scene, subsequently arresting Strauss.
The victim, Ronnell Hughes, 48, who was at Arby’s on a job-seeking visit, was found nearby with “multiple stab wounds to his neck area.”
According to the federal indictment, Strauss said he attacked Hughes because Hughes “was Black, and I don’t like Black people.”
Police say Strauss, who is caucasian, approached Hughes, a Black man who was seated at the time, “without provocation or communication” then began attacking him with a knife.
Hughes attempted to fend off the attack, but suffered “at least two” slash and stab wounds to his neck area before employees came to his aid, according to police records.
None of the employees who intervened were injured.
The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Ontario Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Malheur County District Attorney. The case is being prosecuted by Gavin W. Bruce, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Cameron A. Bell, Trial Attorney for the Civil Rights Division.
