That is the theme for the ninth annual Storytime event taking place at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Tuesday.
The idea behind the theme is to “go” to school, “learn” to read and “graduate” from high school.
Storytime is an event designed for kindergarten students in Malheur County to come and hear a story as read by a community volunteer.
According to a news release from Sherri Hironaka, “11 schools, 19 classes and approximately 350 students along with their teachers” are expected to be in attendance at this year’s event, in addition to “over 40 community volunteers.”
The format of this year’s Storytime will be similar to previous years. Arriving classes will be guided to a reading area and introduced to their community reader, who will read three books to them. Following the reading, each student will have the opportunity to choose one of those books to take home with them along with a Storytime T-shirt.
Then students are invited into the auditorium for “an active musical interlude leading into the main program. This year’s guest reader is Randall Kirby with Kathie Collins serving as emcee. This portion of the program will feature appearances by local high school mascots and the Treasure Valley Community College Chukar.
Rounding out the event will be sack lunches on the college campus and ice cream bars provided by Umpqua Bank.
For safety reasons, the Cultural Center will be closed to the public for the duration of the event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.