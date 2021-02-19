NYSSA
Before last weekend’s snow storms, the picture for this year’s snowpack in the Owyhee Basin and irrigation on the was looking grim. However, those storms improved conditions considerably, although snowpack is still under 100% of normal.
“It looked pretty bleak until last weekend,” said Jay Chamberlin, Owyhee District Manager, said, in a phone interview Wednesday.
The snowpack went from 53% of normal to 86% of normal, he said.
“It really gave us boost.”
Noting the storage in Owyhee Reservoir was more than 50% capacity, Chamberlin said that look good, too.
He had flown over the watershed about a week ago before the storms and the snowpack was looking pretty thin, he said.
The snow overnight Thursday was expected to build on the snowpack.
The Natural Resource Conservation Service has the snowpack in the Malheur Watershed at more than 100%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.