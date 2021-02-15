Storm shutters Capitol today and Tuesday

This photo shows the Capitol in Salem, Jan. 11, 2018. Storms and power outages have shuttered the Capitol for two days.

SALEM

Oregon's Legislature is on a brief pause this week, due to inclement weather and widespread power outages. According to an email from Danny Moran, communications director for Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, the Capitol will be closed today and Tuesday. Additionally, the House floor session and all committees scheduled to meet are canceled.

All floor business in the House will be carried over to the next session day, which is tentatively slated for a week from today, Feb. 23.

Public hearing that were slated for Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled at the discretion of committee chairpersons.

“Make up” committee days will not be scheduled beyond the currently established meeting days and times, according to Moran.

