ONTARIO — “Don’t trust the tybo.”
During a Black Lives Matter vigil at Lions Park on Saturday Cecil Dick, chairman of the Burns Paiute Tribal Council, described how his grandparents taught him the saying used by Burns Paiute Tribe members throughout the years about “white people.”
“They always pick on us for some reason,” Dick continued.
Dick, along with Vice Chairman Eric Hawley, visited Ontario on Saturday to take part in a Black Lives Matter Ontario vigil, which was held at Lions Park to honor those who have lost their lives to police violence and systemic racism.
When she opened the event, Raquel Sandoval (one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter Ontario) said it was important to bring the tribal members to the vigil, saying the systemic racism that happened to the Paiute Tribe “is what built this community.”
Standing across the street from the statue of two bulls pulling a pioneer’s wagon in front of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Dick spoke for less than 20 minutes on Saturday night, discussing the history of the Paiute tribe, which he said goes back 10,000 years.
Looking back on the history of his people, Dick said it’s sad to see that the tribe once roamed land that was nearly half of the landmass of Oregon.
“A lot of the non-Indians, they will take without asking,” Dick said. He told those in attendance of how the history of the Paiute Tribe includes multiple instances of the U.S. government rounding up the native people and moving them to another area because they wanted the land the native people lived on.
“Some of our people are bitter about it,” Dick said. “They’re still bitter.”
Dick said protesting is important when it comes to making change in the U.S., but he added that educating the people and working toward legislation is the most important part.
Hawley also spoke of the racism that he has seen in his life.
“I don’t know if it’s just raised a different way,” Hawley said. “I’ve been pulled over before. I’ve been held at gunpoint for no reason at all. Going through that all your life, I think one instance, middle school, walking down and kids throwing snowballs and stuff. The sheriff pull up behind you, with his hand on his gun and telling you to put the snowball down. It’s not something that, nobody should have to know. No child, or anything like that.”
After Dick and Hawley spoke, Black Lives Matter Ontario leadership member Charlie Gonzalez read out a list of names of people who have died at the hands of police brutality. After the reading, Jenn Yano gave an update to those in attendance for what is happening with Ontario Black Lives Matter. The group is looking for members of the community to come forward and tell their story of facing systemic racism in Ontario, Yano said.
“We assure you they can’t ignore all of us forever,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.