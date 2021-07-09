ONTARIO — Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero says there are still no leads that have initiated to any type of arrest in the case of a 36-year-old Nyssa man found dead in his vehicle in the parking lot of Franz Bakery on July 4.
The case is still active, and Romero told the newspaper on Thursday that there were “four detectives out in the field pounding the pavement.”
He said they are trying to develop leads and talk to people they suspect are witnesses.
“Somebody had to have seen something,” Romero said. “I know it was a Sunday, but it was [the Fourth of July], so people were out and about.”
In addition to it being in an area near businesses, it was also next door to a trailer park.
“Sometimes you get a lucky break early, and sometimes you don’t,” he said of finding a suspect.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Thursday and results were not available in the early afternoon.
Police are calling Jerry Gomez’ death “suspicious.”
“Subject deceased in car and suspected of possibly being shot,” wrote Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero in an email the night of July 4 regarding what had happened.
While police initially thought the crime to have occurred somewhere else, with Gomez driving to where his body was found, Romero later confirmed the crime was believed to have happened at the Franz parking lot.
The body did have signs of trauma, however the cause of death is still to be determined.
