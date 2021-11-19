Still no charges in football hazing case

FRUITLAND — Charges have still not been filed in relation to an incident on Oct. 14, in which three junior varsity members of Fruitland High School’s football team were allegedly victims of hazing from nine of their varsity peers.
The Argus Observer continues to pursue information about charges for adults in the case, as two senior players who were 18 at the time are among those potentially facing charges. Their names have not been released, with the prosecutor stating he would do that after a charging decision has been made. Typically, names of juveniles who are charged with committing a crime are not released to the public.
Since the Payette County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation at the end of October, the newspaper has sent multiple requests for comment to Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke. Most of those have not been responded to. In a brief in-person conversation on Thursday afternoon, Duke indicated an update on those charges may be coming by next week.
After the investigation, which the Fruitland Police Department assisted with, Sheriff Andy Creech said his office was committed to working with Fruitland School District and the prosecutor to see the incident “resolved in a way that discourages hazing in high school sports.”
How we got here
Two students who play football on Fruitland High School’s junior varsity team allege that on Oct. 14 they and another student were victims of a hazing incident.
Superintendent Lyle Bayley would not previously comment on disciplinary actions for any of the students, however said the district was aware of the complaint and following up on it, as they would with anything that goes against the district policy. He also provided the newspaper a copy of the district’s disciplinary policies on Nov. 2. Those policies are provided in this online story.
With Fruitland football team’s final game being on Oct. 22, the newspaper also attempted to find out whether those varsity players would be allowed to finish their season. Requests for comment were never returned from the athletic director or coach.
According to the initial complaint, 11 members of the varsity football team were involved in the hazing of three students, two who are 14 and one who is 15.
The incident was reported to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office by two of the students the night that it allegedly occurred. According to the investigation, the incident took place in three jurisdictions (Fruitland, Ontario and Payette County).
According to the complaint, after a junior varsity game on Oct. 14, the varsity players took the younger players to McDonalds. After eating there, the older players allegedly drove the victims to Birding Island South, outside of New Plymouth and tied the younger players to a fence, shocking one of them with a dog collar. The complaint states that the varsity players then removed the restraints and returned the younger football players to the high school.
