Steve’s Hometown Motors readies for annual charity auction and golf scramble this weekend

Golfers head toward their carts during the 2018 charity golf scramble at Scotch Pines Golf Course. The event is a portion of an annual two-part fundraiser held by Steve's Hometown Dealerships this weekend, which includes a golf tournament on Sunday and a dinner and auction on Saturday. The tournament is full, however there are tickets available for the dinner, with individuals being able to purchase those at the door.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — This weekend, the 33rd annual Steve’s Hometown Dealerships charity golf scramble and auction on Saturday and Sunday. The event kicks off with the charity auction and dinner at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.. The following day is a golf scramble at Scotch Pines Golf Course, starting at 5 p.m.

“We ask the businesses that we do business with throughout the year, to help us once a year to support the community,” said Hometown Motors Owner Steve Dominguez in a phone interview. “Last year, we raised over $75,000 with this event, and every dime of it went back to local charities.”



