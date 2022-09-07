Golfers head toward their carts during the 2018 charity golf scramble at Scotch Pines Golf Course. The event is a portion of an annual two-part fundraiser held by Steve's Hometown Dealerships this weekend, which includes a golf tournament on Sunday and a dinner and auction on Saturday. The tournament is full, however there are tickets available for the dinner, with individuals being able to purchase those at the door.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — This weekend, the 33rd annual Steve’s Hometown Dealerships charity golf scramble and auction on Saturday and Sunday. The event kicks off with the charity auction and dinner at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.. The following day is a golf scramble at Scotch Pines Golf Course, starting at 5 p.m.
“We ask the businesses that we do business with throughout the year, to help us once a year to support the community,” said Hometown Motors Owner Steve Dominguez in a phone interview. “Last year, we raised over $75,000 with this event, and every dime of it went back to local charities.”
The first day of the event is dubbed The Taste of Treasure Valley. For this, local businesses donate various styles of food, along with tasting stations at the charity auction. The food donated can be anything from meatballs, prime rib, salads, deserts, and some other "wonderful food donated by the local businesses," according to Dominguez. There also will be beer and wine available for purchase which has been donated by local distributors. There will be a beer and wine tasting during the event, with soft drinks being served, as well.
For the charity auction, Dominguez said that there are 75 live-auction items and about 70 silent-auction items.
For the Taste of Treasure Valley, VIP seats are currently sold out. However, there is open seating available for walk-ins. The cost for that event is $20 per ticket.
The charity golf scramble will consist of 36 various teams, which are full. Golfers will get a barbeque lunch, along with a gift bag for participating in the event. In addition to the 36 teams participating, there are about 40 hole sponsors. This including local charity organizations, such as Help Them To Hope; Hometown Community Benefit, which has delivered nearly 375 bicycles to youth in the community; Next Chapter Food Pantry; Ho Ho Express, which provides local youth a shopping spree for Christmas; and many others.
“We touch a lot of lives with this community benefit, and we really look forward to it each year and proud to host it. Really appreciate the support of the members of the community for allowing us to host this for 33 years, and all the donations and people who come to the auction, raise their hand and buy things," Dominguez said. "It’s just a wonderful event, and we really appreciate the community supporting us."
