Step by step: Eastern Oregon University's Grand Staircase project moving forward

An iron gate blocks access to the Grand Staircase at Eastern Oregon University on Nov. 23. The staircase, which connected the university to the rest of La Grande, has not been safe to use for a number of years.

 Isabella Crowley | The Observer Via AP StoryShare

LA GRANDE — It’s appropriate that the rehabilitation of Eastern Oregon University’s Grand Staircase is being handled one step at a time.

The vintage architectural edifice was granted a new lease on life when the Oregon Legislature earmarked $4 million — part of a $100 million rural infrastructure package — for its renovation.



