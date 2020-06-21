PAYETTE — For the Payette School District, helping kids come back to school after shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is stemming from a novel source: STEM camp.
At Payette Primary School on June 18, camp director Ashley Gantz shared samples of what students are doing with the Argus.
“We started this last Monday… and we go Monday through Friday, and we will end on the 26th, next Friday,” said Gantz. “This is my second year.”
The camp features four stations: physical education, coding and typing, maker’s space, and robotics. Students rotate stations every hour on the hour, to get a chance to try them all, whether it’s shooting hoops, making a small 3D model of a barn, turning “garbage” into a treasure or putting together motorized toys.
Each is set up to accommodate social distancing, such as giving each student a basketball to practice with during physical education, and all with limited class sizes.
The camp is also another place where the District is testing out protocols to be implemented with the start of the 2020-21 school year. Gilbert cited concerns about whether some parents would allow their kids to come back.
“We made sure that, number one, the check system is here. All the parents were actually given a waiver the first day to sign,” said Gilbert, stating the procedure was adapted from that of the Idaho High School Athletics Association.
In addition, students have their own water bottles to drink from during the day, with their names on them.
Gilbert reiterated that busing for the camp was a challenge, with one student assigned to each seat. A student who requested to ride with a friend earlier in the week presented a challenge.
“We don’t have room on the bus, because we have one kid per every seat,” Gilbert said. “We actually were able to accommodate that that day, but we can’t make those shifts on a normal basis.”
This time around, the district had to limit enrollment in the camp to maintain social distancing capability. But Gilbert said the interest was there.
“We actually had to limit the numbers to limit the size of the classes; We’re having the same thing with summer school that will start in July at the primary and the middle school. Everybody wants that boost and I’m sure more people want out of the house.”
Gilbert pointed out that the grant for this camp was written by 21st Century Community learning Center director Paula McElroy before the pandemic hit, thus additional weeks could not be added.
“We have to start small; It’s kind of nice to have the opportunity during the summer to open what we’ve done at the high school and practice some of our COVID pieces while we watch the state and the expectations that are coming down and to see the response from parents,” said Gilbert. “It’s important to see if people are open to coming back.”
Still, those who could be involved are having a ball, as the robotics team suggests with one project by student Grady Coen utilizing a disco ball.
“The kids are very excited to be here, even with the limited numbers and they’re really excited to be part of it,” said Gantz.
“STEM camp is just great,” said Gilbert. “I mean, it’s hands-on activities, it’s movement, it’s friendships again.”
Finally, Gilbert points out, patience from parents and students remains needed as the new school year approaches:
“We can do anything, but we can’t do everything.”
