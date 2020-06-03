SALEM — While summer vacation just started for students in Oregon, there is now a view of the beginning of the 2020-21 school year this fall, as Oregon Deputy Superintendent Colt Gill showed legislators a preliminary view of a plan for reopening during a Tuesday meeting.
Gill said the Oregon Department of Education is planning on releasing its guidance for the fall sometime next week and will continue updating that guidance every two weeks through the summer. Schools throughout Oregon have been closed since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Distance learning became the method of education for all schools starting in mid-April.
In the plan for reopening schools, ODE is allowing schools to take local circumstances into consideration when planning. Previously, many Malheur County educators thought they would be able to reopen in the same manner that the counties are reopening (in a multi-phase plan mapped out by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown). But it was discovering later in the spring that schools are not a part of the phased plan for reopening, leaving many Malheur County educators worried that reopening schools would be a decision made statewide (just as the school closures were in mid-March).
If the preliminary guidance issued Tuesday is an indicator of what’s to come in next week’s guidance, then eastern Oregon educators seem to have gotten their message across. On May 27, Oregon Senator Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Representative Mark Owens, R-Crane, sent a letter to Brown, with letters from almost every school district in eastern Oregon also attached, demanding that schools from the eastern side of the state be given a bigger voice when it comes to reopening the schools.
The districts’ hope that they will have a bigger say in the reopening plan was given a boost from Gill himself on Tuesday afternoon, as the deputy superintendent sent a response to Findley and Owens’ letters.
“The model we are proposing under Governor Brown’s leadership will provide statewide guidance for each school district to independently plan for the 2020-2021 school year,” Gill wrote. “These individual plans will necessarily look different from community to community, as each district in Oregon serves diverse communities with distinct strengths and needs, has unique physical structures, includes different staff make-ups and local bargaining agreements, has experienced varying degrees of impact from COVID-19 outbreaks, and has access to various levels of readiness to respond to an outbreak.”
Gill also added that there’s a chance that school reopenings would be independent of one-another. He said that if there were to be an outbreak of COVID-19 in Vale, then it wouldn’t necessarily affect the goings-on in Nyssa (which is not consistent with the county-wide reopening plan).
Gill also added an apology to educators statewide as the spring term caused a lot of confusion. Local superintendents had expressed their frustration with the state’s guidances that were released in the spring, as they left a lot of educators, students and parents with more and more questions and no way to get answers.
“I am disheartened at the misunderstandings created by a critically important process that I am responsible for leading for our state,” Gill said in the opening paragraphs of his letter.
The guidance, which comes in three parts, starts with asking schools to consider three questions before they even consider reopening. If the answer to any of the questions is yes, then there is no chance of reopening at that time.
• Will reopening be consistent with all applicable state and local orders?
• Will you be able to protect all vulnerable populations?
• Are you able to screen employees and students upon arrival for symptoms and history of exposure?
Step two asks schools if they are able to meet health and safety requirements as established by the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority:
• Have you written and submitted a plan to your local school board establishing how you will meet Reentry Requirements?
• Do you have a written communicable disease plan?
• Are you able to meet the Public Health Protocols?
The third step for reopening currently makes sure that schools are capable of taking the appropriate safety procedures and monitoring protocols to keep everyone safe:
• Are you able to screen students and employees for symptoms per the guidance?
• Are you able to maintain required physical distancing?
• Are you able to maintain healthy hygiene and cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation practices?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.