State Treasurer, colleague, to attend next Ontario City Council meeting

ONTARIO — Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read and John Valley, who is the director for policy and outreach for that office, will be virtually attending the next Ontario City Council meeting, per Council President Ken Hart’s invitation to Valley to share information about the Oregon College Savings Plan. This comes as the council is expected to look closer at Ontario Promise, a proposal floated to the council at its Jan. 11 meeting. Hart, Mayor Riley Hill and Ontario School Board Chairman Tom Greco have been working on the plan for several months. The aim is to use $130,000 of the city’s local marijuana tax revenues to set up an investment fund to get $100 into a 529 college savings plan for about 1,000 students residing in Ontario School District boundaries. Hart estimates it could cost about $30,000 to administer the plan.
Initially, Valley was invited to attend to speak about the state’s plan at the Jan. 25 City Council meeting to help answer the council’s questions about how a 529 plan works. Hart told the newspaper on Monday that he was hopeful Read would also attend. Valley confirmed on Tuesday that the state treasurer would be able to make a few brief remarks before Valley’s presentation at the Jan. 25 City Council meeting.
At that meeting, the council is expected to take action on the concept, including establishing an an ad hoc committee to finalize key points, Hart told the council on Jan. 11. He also said that while there can be no obligation to continue funding, he remains hopeful that if the program gets the green light, future councils will see the benefit and continue putting funds toward the program.
Hart said that he and Valley have “talked logistics of how this works” with the state’s plan.
“Our main work will be helping parents get set up with 529 plans, an education campaign, and working with the [Ontario] School District.”
‘I really believe in this program’
At the City Council’s Jan. 11 meeting, Hart, Hill and Greco were joined by local education leaders, Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu and Treasure Valley Community College Dana Young, who spoke in support of the proposal.
Hart explained that ultimately it will be up to each child’s parent or guardian to set up the account. Once it is, others can easily contribute to it. For those with accounts already set up, the work is done, Hart explained. He said once funding was set up it could be tied to the state account, noting that other groups could add funds to those accounts.
“I believe that one of this council’s top priorities — if not the top priority — is to help improve this community,” Albisu told the council. “In my mind, there is no better way to do so than investing in childrens’ futures.”
The superintendent cited an ongoing study that shows parents who receive about $1,000 in college savings get more proactive about their child’s college education, adding that it could furthermore “have a big impact” on children in low to moderate income brackets.
A program, such as Ontario Promise could help put students on the path to higher learning, she said, particularly giving a boost for first-generation college students.
Young told the council that she, herself, was a first-generation student, adding that neither of her parents had attended college.
“And a small investment made a huge difference in changing my life, so I really believe in this program,” she said.
Not only would establishing 529 funds create money to help fund higher education, it “would create an expectation that every student can benefit from career technical education or college moving onto a four-year institution.”
“Every student needs some kind of advanced degree in this day and age to make a living wage,” Young said. “We also know some students who have some money put aside in saving are three times more likely to go to college.”
Furthermore, Young said “TVCC is looking at ways to find how we can match these dollars.” Hart also serves on the TVCC Board of Directors.
“So, as the city finds ways, if those students come to TVCC, we are going to start Chukar Promises and leverage those dollars so students come to TVCC,” she said.
Greco stated that the school board will also look at ways it can “give a little from our budget to our graduating students to help them along.”
He said he believes strongly that the program “will speak volumes that our city values education, and will inform people deciding where to live or purchase a home that this community is willing to invest in their child.”
Furthermore, Greco said, Ontario Promise would begin a “meaningful conversation” between the school district and parents and guardians about college and trade school.
‘So the Legislature knows’
Hill said he supported the plan for three reasons. The first is that not enough people give thought about college savings for students in fourth-grade or younger. The second is that working with the district aligns with the council’s goal to focus on education.
The third is because people “always question” what the city is doing with the marijuana tax revenues.
“The last is optics — so the Legislature knows what we are doing with the money,” Hill said.
The city is currently paying a lobbyist to work with the Legislature to pass LC 21, as introduced by District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. The bill would enable municipalities to attempt to raise local taxes on retail sales of marijuana from the state’s current 3% cap up to 10%, which ultimately would be up to voters.
Ontario garnered $3.014 million in local taxes in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Hart pleaded with his co-councilors to think about the Ontario Promise proposal before the next meeting.
“I hope we can get everyone excited about this. We can’t obligate future councils, so it’s only one year, which is not much of a promise,” he said, adding that the hope is that future councils will see the benefit of such a program.
Councilor John Kirby said in reading the proposal there appeared to be a gap for students who live in Ontario but attend school elsewhere, such as Vale, Nyssa and Harper. He stated that he wanted to see those property owners be allowed to be considered for the project. Hart noted that this could be part of the discussion at the upcoming meeting.
