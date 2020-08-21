JOHN DAY
Firefighters from Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit have responded to numerous wildfires ignited by passing thunderstorms since Sunday afternoon. Most of these fires were caught during initial attack or a short extended attack. On Wednesday, fire activity increased in the area on both ODF protected lands and on adjacent federal lands. These fires were primarily holdover fires from Tuesday’s thunderstorms which came with minimal rain. Dry fuels combined with hot temperatures allowed fires to grow rapidly Wednesday afternoon pushing both ground and air resources.
Some of these fires are continuing to spread today, but most have been caught and have fireline around the perimeter. There is significant work to be completed to secure the fires and mop-up the interior, in addition to suppression of the fires which continue to spread.
Today ODF’s Incident Management Team 2 (IC Cline) is being in-briefed by the Central Oregon District in preparation to assume command of seven fires later this evening. Six of the fires, burning on ODF protected lands, will be managed as a complex in the area around Monument, Oregon. The Steet Mountain Complex includes Steet Mountain (860 acres), Cochran (110 acres), Two Cabins (80 acres), Conger (5 acres), Troff Canyon (.25 acres), and Jones Canyon (.25 acres). The Team will also be managing the Laurel Fire (2,000 acres), this fire is burning lands managed by Prineville BLM and ODF protected private lands six miles south of Spray in Wheeler County.
Bringing in ODF Team 2 to manage resources and suppression activities for these seven fires will free up local resources for initial attack on new fires and provide better coordination of resource needs on the fires.
“We are really thankful to have the team come and help us with these fires,” District Forester Mike Shaw commented during the in-brief. “We know you guys have the capacity to quickly get these fires off the landscape and free up resources for other fires.”
Firefighter and public safety is the priority during this incident, including COVID mitigation. Personnel will be following Center for Disease Control guidelines to limit personal interactions both within camp and with the local community. The incident command post and fire camp are closed to the public.
Monitor ODF’s Central Oregon District social media (see side bar) for fire information updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.