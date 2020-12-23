State seeks public feedback on proposed Vietnam War Memorial at Capitol park

This image is a simulated view of an element honoring wartime nurses that is proposed as part of a Vietnam War Memorial at the Oregon State Capitol Park. 

 Submitted photo

SALEM

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public feedback on a proposal from a nonprofit, the Vietnam War Memorial Fund, to construct a memorial in the southwest corner of the State Capitol State Park in Salem. The site is just south of the World War II memorial and west of the Capitol building in an area called Willson Park. The deadline for public feedback is Jan. 22, 2021.

The project proposes to install sculptures, plaques, benches, and walkways to memorialize different aspects of the war and military service. It would be just south of the World War II memorial, the Parade of Animals play structure, and a gazebo. Nearly all the trees in this area would be incorporated into the proposed design. Three trees would be removed (details online). One part of the memorial honors Gold Star Families using a standard design, and the nonprofit has identified three possible locations in the park for its installation. One option would require moving the Parade of Animals to a different part of Willson Park. A Gold Star Family is one that has lost an immediate family member in the line of duty of military service.

A draft plan of the memorial is online as is a video walkthrough.

Parks and Recreation is collecting feedback through Jan. 22, 2021. You can comment by email, or attend a virtual open house at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021 (free registration required). After collecting public feedback, a committee will submit a report to OPRD Director Lisa Sumption with recommendations. After the Director’s review, the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission could act on the proposal at its Feb. 25, 2021 meeting.

