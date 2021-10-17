MALHEUR COUNTY — On Oct. 7, Oregon Department of Education released a snapshot of school and district profiles for the 2020-21 school year. Included was an assortment of data, such as student and teacher race and ethnicity and on-time graduation rates.
According to ODE, “the story is harder to tell this year as the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our schools and the data we collect.” As such, data cannot be compared to past years, the state says, and did not include those years in the snapshots as has been previously done.
“The 2020-21 school year was unlike any other our state has ever faced, but the strength, resiliency and resolve of students, families and educators saw us through,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill in the news release. “We’re relying on that same strength and resolve during our first few months of school as our educators focus on minimizing COVID-19 and connecting with students to support their mental health. Oregon’s schools are ready, eager and committed to serving our students. Data is key to tell us how to better invest and serve students and we look forward to using this year’s profiles to continue focusing on diversifying and strengthening our educator workforce and providing all students the supports they need to graduate.”
According to the data, the smallest school district, Jordan Valley, was the only one to have an on-time graduation rate of 100%. In contrast, the largest school district, Ontario had the lowest on-time graduation rate at 85%. Four Rivers Community School, a charter school in Ontario, also had a 100% on-time graduation rate.
The majority of students (79%) at Four Rivers are Hispanic/Latino. The school district with the most Hispanic/Latino students was Ontario at 65%.
More than 95% of students at school districts within Malheur County were eligible for school meals for free or at a reduced price during the 2020-21 school year. The only exception was Adrian School District, which reported only 58% of its students in that category.
Following is a closer look at data for schools in Malheur County, which includes two charter schools. On-time graduation and college-going rates are compared to the state averages of 83% and 62%, respectively. While college-going rates were not available for all districts, it is worth noting that data indicates at least three of the the county's school districts are not meeting the state average. This includes Ontario School District, which was at 50% and Vale School District, which was at 52%.
Adrian School District
There were three languages spoken among the 261 students who attended Adrian School District in the 2020-21 school year. Of those, 76% were white and 23% were Hispanic/Latino. Eighteen percent of the district’s students had disabilities.
The district had 17 teachers, 10 educational assistants, one counselor, a part time librarian and two administrators. All teachers (100%) were white.
The on-time graduation rate of 95% exceeded the state average; however, the college-going rate of 62% was below the state average.
Four Rivers Community School
For the 2020-21 school year, there were two languages spoken among the 343 students enrolled at Four Rivers Community School. Students were predominantly Hispanic/Latino (79%), with 19% identified as white. Eight percent of the students had disabilities.
There were 18 teachers and 11 educational assistants. The teachers were 43% Hispanic/Latino and 57% white.
The on-time graduation rate was 100%. The number of college-going students was not available as there were fewer than 10 students in the cohort.
Harper School District
Students attending Harper School District’s charter school in the 2020-21 school year spoke one of two languages. Of the 215 who were enrolled, 82% were white, 4% were multiracial and 14% were Hispanic/Latino. Thirteen percent had disabilities.
Teachers in the district were 91% white and 9% Asian. There were 10 teachers, six educational assistants and one administrator.
The on-time graduation rate at 92% exceeded the state average. The number of college-going students was not available as there were fewer than 10 students in the cohort.
Jordan Valley School District
During the 2020-21 school year, there were 49 students enrolled; 95% were white and 4% were Hispanic/Latino, with one language spoken amongst them.
All of the teachers were white. There were nine teachers, three educational assistants, and a part-time administrator.
The on-time graduation rate was 100%. Data was not available on the college-going students, as there were fewer than 10 in the cohort.
Ontario School District
Ontario is the largest school district in Malheur County. It has one high school, one middle school and five elementary schools. The majority of students throughout the district and in each of its respective schools were Hispanic/Latino in the 2020-21 school year; however, the majority of teachers in the district were white. Fourteen percent of the district’s students have disabilities.
A closer look at the data for the 2020-21 school year, shows there were 13 languages spoken among the 2,295 students enrolled. Of those, 65% were Hispanic or Latino, 30% were white, 4% were multiracial, 1% were Black and fewer than 1% were American Indian or Alaska Native.
There were 131 teachers, 77 educational assistants and 15 administrators for the 2020-21 school year. Of the teachers, 86% were white, 13% were Hispanic/Latino, and 1% were Asian.
On-time graduation rates for seniors was 85%, slightly higher than the statewide average; however, college-going rates at 50% were down from the state’s average.
Vale School District
According to the Vale School District snapshot for 2020-21, there were seven languages spoken among the 824 students. The majority of students are white (73%), followed by Hispanic (23%), multiracial (2%), American Indian/Alaska Native (1%) and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (less than 1%). Fourteen percent of the district’s students have disabilities.
The large majority (97%) of teachers were white, with 3% identified as Hispanic/Latino. There were 58 teachers, 26 educational assistants, two counselors and five administrators.
The on-time graduation rates for seniors at 97%, exceeded the state average; however, the college-going rate at 52% was down from the state average.
