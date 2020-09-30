MARION COUNTY

Oregon State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred while Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a hostage situation on Monday at about 12:30 p.m. in Salem

Deputies responding were able to establish communications with the suspect, identified as Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, 34, of Woodburn, in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

Upon hearing gunshots inside deputies forced entry into the residence in an effort to effect a rescue. During the rescue one deputy fired a yet to be determined number of rounds.

Inside the residence deputies located Laura Rocio-Bustos, 43, with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies also located Diari Bustos-Bustos, 24, deceased from a gunshot wound and an 11-year-old male deceased from a gunshot wound. His name will not be released.

A 13-year-old male was rescued from inside the residence and uninjured. His name will not be released.

Lopez-Tinoco was located deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputy Ricky Kittelson, a 2-year-deputy with MCSO, has been placed on administrative leave as per protocol.

Oregon State Police will continue the investigation and does not expect to release any more information without approval or direction from the Marion County DA.

