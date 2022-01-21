ONTARIO — The Oregon State Board of Nursing took final action during its Jan. 12 meeting to reprimand the psychiatric/mental health license of a Jody Stark, a nurse practitioner from Ontario.
According to a stipulated order, the board received a tip in November of 2020 of “improper prescribing of medications to a patient while working at Stark Medical Group.”
According to the order, documentation of the patient’s care plan – which included medications prescribed, diagnosis and assessment of mental health — “did not reflect a clear, safe and complete treatment plan.”
As such, Stark was subject to discipline under three Oregon Administrative Rules, including conduct that is derogatory to the standards of nursing, including that related to clinical competency. The stipulated order states that Stark was disciplined for failure to properly assess and document client assessment when prescribing, dispensing, administering or distributing drugs.
As Stark wishes to cooperate, the board agreed to reprimand her license.
According to the stipulated order Stark “denies that her actions” went against nursing standards, “but now understands that the conduct resulting in the violations of the law described in this Order are considered by the Board to be of grave nature and, if continued, constitutes a serious danger to public health and safety.
Should Stark’s conduct violate the law or Nursing Practice Act in the future, the board could take further action “up to and including revocation of her license.”
Per federal law, the nursing board will report Stark’s actions’ to the National Practitioner Data Bank within 30 days of the date it took action.
