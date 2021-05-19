State issues guidance on reopening economy without masks, social distancing

ONTARIO — After nearly a week of business owners lashing out about the possibility of having to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination status, the Oregon Health Authority released new guidance on Tuesday about what will be required in order to forego masks and social distancing.
According to the guidance, qualifying businesses, employers and faith-based institutions can continue to enforce wearing of masks and social distancing. However, those who are ready to lift those precautions will be required to do three things.
First, a policy must be in place for checking for proof of vaccination status. Second, proof of vaccination status must be requested from each individual. And lastly, proof must be reviewed prior to a person’s entry or admission, according to the guidance.
What does proof of COVID-19 vaccine look like? It could be the physical vaccine record card or a digital picture of one. According to the guidance, it is documentation provided by a tribal, federal, state or local government or health-care provider. It should include a person’s name, date of birth, type of vaccine given, name and location of health-care provider where the vaccine was administered.
It is noteworthy that private residences are listed as places which do not qualify for relaxed guidance. Other places the new rule does not apply to include health-care settings; detention centers, jails and correctional facilities; shelters and transitional housing; K-12 schools; planes, trains and public transportation traveling into, within or outside the U.S.; transportation hubs, such as airports and bus stations; and other settings where the owner or operator chooses to continue enforcing the state’s social distancing mandates and guidance for masks, face coverings and face shields.
