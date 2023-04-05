State holds town hall on oil and gas activity in Payette County

FRUITLAND — What is the latest on oil and gas activity in Payette County?
FRUITLAND — What is the latest on oil and gas activity in Payette County?
Mick Thomas, division administrator for Idaho Department of Lands and secretary for Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, will provide a "short update" on April 12.
He will do so during a town hall, which will include a question-and-answer period.
That will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Dr.
The Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission regulates the exploration, drilling and production of oil and gas resources to ensure the conservation of oil and gas and the protection of correlative rights and surface and groundwater, according to its website.
On March 29, the commission held a special executive meeting with legal counsel to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated. According to that agenda, it is regarding Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability v. Miller, a case that has been filed in the Idaho Federal District Court.
That lawsuit relates to the removal of hydrogen from spacing units with integrated pools. Integration, also known as "forced pooling," is when a landowner objects to the removal of such minerals from under their land, but it is done anyway through measures allowed by the state of Idaho.
In the aforementioned case, plaintiffs argue several points, according to court documents. Among these, that hearings were "constitutionally inadequate;" that there should only have been one well drilled per spacing unit; that the state took landowner property without due process or just compensation; and that an order from the commission for the Barlow 2-14 well 'authorized a surface estate violation.'
Among property owners that have had mineral interests integrated is the city of Fruitland, which has denied permits from Snake River Oil for wells near the city's drinking water supply.
The commission will have its next regular meeting in Boise on May 16.
For more information, visit https://ogcc.idaho.gov/.
