State holds town hall on oil and gas activity in Payette County

Drilling equipment in use at the site of the Barlow 2-14 well in Fruitland is pictured from Northwest 16th Street in 2021. Mick Thomas, division administrator for Idaho Department of Lands and secretary for Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, will give an update on the latest oil and gas activity in Payette County during a town hall at Fruitland City Hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 12.

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

FRUITLAND — What is the latest on oil and gas activity in Payette County?

Mick Thomas, division administrator for Idaho Department of Lands and secretary for Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, will provide a "short update" on April 12.



